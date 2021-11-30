What effects are needed for the "A Furious Cocktail" advancement in Minecraft?

There are many advancements in Minecraft: Java Edition, some more difficult than others, and one known as "A Furious Cocktail" can be tricky for players who don't quite know its specifics.

The specifics of the advancement read that players must "have every potion effect applied at the same time." This means that 13 different status effects must be applied to a character, and the effects must all remain active at once.

Although the advancement states that the effects are potion effects, it actually doesn't matter what the status effects are sourced from as long as they are applied successfully.

Minecraft: The status effects required for the advancement and their sources

Potions are just one method when it comes to obtaining all status effects (Image via Mojang)

Although Minecraft players can simply sip the appropriate potions in order to get the advancement and save time, it's possible they don't have the materials on-hand to brew the necessary potions. In that case, it's worth noting that status effects inflicted from elsewhere will work as well. As long as all 13 of the required status effects are active at the same time, players will still earn their advancement.

Below players can find a list of the required effects and the sources that can impose them:

Fire Resistance - Can be obtained in Minecraft from a Potion of Fire Resistance, being hit with an Arrow of Fire Resistance, consuming an enchanted golden apple, eating an Allium-based suspicious stew, and the activation of a Totem of the Undying.

- Can be obtained in Minecraft from a Potion of Fire Resistance, being hit with an Arrow of Fire Resistance, consuming an enchanted golden apple, eating an Allium-based suspicious stew, and the activation of a Totem of the Undying. Invisibility - Obtainable for the player in Minecraft via Potions and Arrows of Invisibility.

- Obtainable for the player in Minecraft via Potions and Arrows of Invisibility. Jump Boost - Obtainable from Potions and Arrows of Leaping. Can also be applied via beacons set to Jump Boost or by eating suspicious stews made from cornflower, traded from expert-level farmer villagers, or looted from shipwreck supply chests in Minecraft.

- Obtainable from Potions and Arrows of Leaping. Can also be applied via beacons set to Jump Boost or by eating suspicious stews made from cornflower, traded from expert-level farmer villagers, or looted from shipwreck supply chests in Minecraft. Night Vision - Obtainable from Potions and Arrows of Night Vision. Can also be applied from conduit power, suspicious stews made from poppies, and suspicious stews traded from expert-level farming villagers and looted from shipwreck supply chests.

- Obtainable from Potions and Arrows of Night Vision. Can also be applied from conduit power, suspicious stews made from poppies, and suspicious stews traded from expert-level farming villagers and looted from shipwreck supply chests. Poison - Sourced from Potions and Arrows of Poison, eating pufferfish or poisoned potatoes. Can also be inflicted by eating suspicious stews made with a Lily of the Valley or obtained from expert-level farmer villagers. Minecraft players can also eat spider eyes, be hit by bees or cave spiders, or touch pufferfish to receive poison.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Regeneration - Sourced from Potions and Arrows of Regeneration. Players can also receive the effect from a nearby beacon set to Regeneration. Additionally, golden apples and enchanted golden apples can be eaten, as well as suspicious stews made with Oxeye Daisies. Activating a Totem of Undying initiates regeneration, and it also occurs when a Minecraft player kills a mob that can be killed by an axolotl when at least one is nearby.

- Sourced from Potions and Arrows of Regeneration. Players can also receive the effect from a nearby beacon set to Regeneration. Additionally, golden apples and enchanted golden apples can be eaten, as well as suspicious stews made with Oxeye Daisies. Activating a Totem of Undying initiates regeneration, and it also occurs when a Minecraft player kills a mob that can be killed by an axolotl when at least one is nearby. Resistance - Can be obtained from Potions and Arrows of the Turtle Master. Can also be applied via enchanted golden apples or beacons set to Resistance.

- Can be obtained from Potions and Arrows of the Turtle Master. Can also be applied via enchanted golden apples or beacons set to Resistance. Slow Falling - Activated solely from Potions and Arrows of Slow Falling.

- Activated solely from Potions and Arrows of Slow Falling. Slowness - Applied from Potions and Arrows of Slowness, Potions and Arrows of the Turtle Master, and being struck by a melee attack from a stray while underwater (Minecraft: Bedrock Edition only).

- Applied from Potions and Arrows of Slowness, Potions and Arrows of the Turtle Master, and being struck by a melee attack from a stray while underwater (Minecraft: Bedrock Edition only). Speed - Applied from Potions and Arrows of Speed as well as beacons set to Speed.

- Applied from Potions and Arrows of Speed as well as beacons set to Speed. Strength - Applied from Potions and Arrows of Strength as well as beacons.

- Applied from Potions and Arrows of Strength as well as beacons. Water Breathing - Applied in Minecraft from Potions and Arrows of Water Breathing as well as equipping the turtle shell helmet. Conduit power also gives its own iteration of water breathing, but this may not trigger the status for the advancement.

- Applied in Minecraft from Potions and Arrows of Water Breathing as well as equipping the turtle shell helmet. Conduit power also gives its own iteration of water breathing, but this may not trigger the status for the advancement. Weakness - Players can obtain the Weakness effect from Potions and Arrows of Weakness, consuming suspicious stews traded from an expert farming villager or looted from a shipwreck, or lastly, consuming a suspicious stew crafted from Tulips.

Edited by R. Elahi