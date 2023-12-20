What is Fabulously Optimized modpack for Minecraft?

Despite having some of the most basic graphics, Minecraft can occasionally freeze or see low FPS when players are loading hundreds of chunks. Fortunately, the game is a sandbox in nature and offers modding tools, allowing anyone to create third-party features for it. A modpack called Fabulously Optimized contains several optimization mods that can resolve FPS and lag issues in the game.

Here is everything to know about the pack and how to install it.

Fabulously Optimized modpack for Minecraft: What it offers and how to download it

What is the Fabulously Optimized Minecraft modpack?

Fabulously Optimized adds all kinds of useful performance mods (Image via Mojang)

Since Minecraft can present lags and stutter at times, the modding community has made countless performance and optimization mods that target certain aspects of this game. This includes its lighting engine, entity culling, chunk rendering, and more. However, to target these things, players have to find and download mods separately.

This is where the Fabulously Optimized modpack comes into play. It contains loads of useful performance and optimization extensions and bundles them into one compact offering. Some of the best mods it comes with are Sodium, Lithium, Entity Culling, Dynamic FPS, Hydrogen, Phosphor, Cull Leaves, and many more.

Though Fabulously Optimized does not have OptiFine, which is considered the most popular performance mods, it has some of the latter's features. This includes things like shader support, connected textures, and zoom. Similar to OptiFine, the developers of this modpack also offer a free cape to players who download it.

Since this tool only focuses on improving the game's smoothness, it retains the vanilla experience without any additional biomes, mobs, blocks, items, or even different textures.

How to download Fabulously Optimized modpack for Minecraft

Fabulously Optimized modpack can be installed from the official Forge App (Image via CurseForge)

The Forge API is a modding toolchain necessary to run practically all mods on Minecraft. Therefore, you must first install it to get the performance modpack.

The simplest method to play modpacks on a PC involves downloading the official Forge App. You can simply add any third-party features through it.

After making a new directory for this sandbox title in the application, you can scour through CurseForge databases to look for the Fabulously Optimized modpack. Locate it, then select Install. All its required files will be downloaded automatically by the Forge App. Since the modpack is compatible with the 1.20.4 version, users will have all the latest features available to them.

Once the Fabulously Optimized is installed, they can simply hit play and enjoy a smoother gameplay experience.