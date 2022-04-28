What is the fastest way of breeding bees in Minecraft?

There are several passive and neutral mobs in Minecraft. many of whom can be bred. Wolves (once they are tamed) can be bred to make baby wolves. The same can be said for cats. Even non-tameable mobs can be bred, such as cows, rabbits, sheep, chickens and pigs.

One mob Minecraft gamers may not realize is breedable is the bee. Bees can be bred, not tamed, and once the player is successful in doing so, they will produce baby bees. Here is how to do so and speed up its timing.

How to breed bees in Minecraft and alter the time it takes

Mobs will follow players who hold the item that they are bred with. For example, sheep and cows will follow gamers with wheat, and chickens will follow seeds.

Bees will follow players holding flowers, flowering azaleas, flowering azalea leaves, and mangrove propagule (in the upcoming 1.19 version). Players should not move while holding these items, as inaction will attract bees, who will lay down and rest in front of them until they walk again.

Giving a bee a flower will put them in love mode just like giving wheat to a cow or a carrot to a pig. The two bees in love mode will begin mating and produce a baby bee.

The only speed factor at play here is the speed at which that new baby bee becomes an adult. Ordinarily, a bee takes an entire Minecraft day (20 real-life minutes) to grow up into a full adult.

Flowers reduce that time by 10% per use. Using one flower on a baby bee reduces the time it takes to grow by 10%. Crafters can do so endlessly until the bee is fully grown and can be bred.

It should be noted that bees' growth timer and adult breeding cooldowns (usually five minutes) are paused while working in a Minecraft beehive. For this reason, gamers trying to get a lot of bees quickly may want to temporarily remove the hive.

To do this, players must have Silk Touch. If they mine it with anything other than Silk Touch enchanted items, it will not drop. The bees will fly out and they will no longer have a home.

Using Silk Touch ensures that players can place the hive back again after they are done, returning the home to the bees they temporarily displaced.

