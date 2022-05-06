What is the hardest challenge to overcome in Minecraft?

Minecraft can feel like a complicated game from day one. While all aspects of a survival game are naturally set up to be challenging, some aspects are more difficult to deal with than others.

There are loads of dangerous entities in the game, and it takes a fair amount of work to build many meaningful structures.

The game’s hardest challenges can be tracked by its advancement and achievement systems, depending on what version the player plays on. This system is apt to follow the difficulty of each task, as advancements and achievements guide users through some of the most pivotal tasks in the game.

This article will talk about one of the most time-consuming and complex challenges in Minecraft, which, conveniently, results from another dangerous and difficult advancement within the game.

Most difficult task in Minecraft

Let’s get this out of the way immediately: the hardest task in the game is by far the construction of a full netherite beacon. While that is already a time-consuming and challenging task in itself, beacons need a rare ingredient called a nether star to craft, and that ingredient is only obtained when users defeat the Wither boss.

The boss battle with the Wither is widely considered the most challenging combat exercise in Minecraft. Therefore, let us first look at the task of defeating the Wither, which counts towards the “The Beginning” achievement in Bedrock Edition.

Defeating the Wither

The Wither is categorized as an undead mob hostile to all gamers and mobs except ghasts, undead mobs like zombies, skeletons, phantoms, etc., and mobs tagged with the “Invulnerable” NBT tag. The Wither is a formidable enemy and is entirely immune to any damage for the first 11 seconds of its spawning.

After that, it causes an explosion centered on itself that deals 99 or 49.5 hearts of damage and proceeds to fly and move, emitting hissing noises and firing purple skulls that explode on impact. With a health bar of 300 or 150 hearts, the Wither presents quite a formidable challenge.

Players can use projectiles and melee weapons to kill the Wither slowly.

Once the mob has been defeated and the nether star collected, they can move towards the process of building a netherite beacon.

Constructing a netherite beacon

Each type of beacon needs a pyramid-like structure to be powered. The height of the pyramid dictates how powerful the properties of the beacon will be, in addition to the number of power available in it and the radius of the effects of the said powers.

A netherite beacon possessing the most powers and radius will need precisely 164 netherite blocks for a four-layered pyramid.

A random block in a single chunk has a 0.004% chance of generating a block of ancient debris, with each block of ancient debris giving one netherite scrap. Additionally, a single netherite ingot requires four netherite scraps, with a block of netherite being made of nine netherite ingots.

In conclusion, and referring to the data above, it is pretty evident that the process of mining and collecting enough netherite blocks coupled with defeating the Wither for the nether star for a full netherite beacon can take a painfully long time.

This makes building a netherite beacon the most challenging task in Minecraft.

