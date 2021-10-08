What is the ice bomb in Minecraft Education Edition

Ice bombs can only be found in Minecraft's Education Edition and are used to freeze water. It can be created by combining Sodium Acetate compounds.

Minecraft is a large game, which means it is full of many different items for players to interact with. Because of how large the game is, there are many different items that players may not even know about.

Since Bedrock and Java are the most commonly played editions of Minecraft, most players are not very familiar with ice bombs or the Education Edition at all. In this article, players will learn more about ice bombs in Minecraft and how to create them!

Ice bombs in Minecraft: Background, uses and how to create

Each edition of Minecraft has at least one thing that is exclusive to only that edition. For example, players can only find some items in Minecraft's Education Edition and not in others. Ice bombs are one item that some players may have never heard of in Minecraft. This is because they are exclusive to the Education Edition of the game.

What are they?

Ice bombs in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Ice bombs are items in Minecraft that are used to freeze water into ice. These items are similar to ender pearls, as they have a short cooldown before another one can be thrown.

Players will find Ice bombs in the Education Edition of Minecraft only. Bedrock players can access this by enabling the "Education Edition" option.

Ice bombs will explode upon hitting most blocks and entities. If a player throws an ice bomb while underwater, it will enclose the player in ice. When another entity is struck with an ice bomb, it will not inflict any damage or knockback.

How are they created?

Ice bombs are actually easy to create in the Education Edition of Minecraft. In order for players to create ice bombs, all players will need to do is combine four Sodium Acetate compounds.

Compounds can only be obtained in the Education Edition of Minecraft. Players will need to make compounds using a combination of various elements. To make Sodium Acetate, players will need to combine 2 Carbon, 3 Hydrogen, 1 Sodium and 2 Oxygen.

