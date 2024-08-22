What to know about Minecraft Bedrock Far Lands

Minecraft is one of the most popular games of all time. It has managed to keep this position for more than 15 years, which is an achievement in itself. When a title has been around for more than a decade, there are always some interesting stories about its evolution and even urban legends that spawn from bugs and errors. One of these bugs was the Far Lands.

This article looks back at one of the most iconic bugs of Minecraft Bedrock, from when it was discovered to how it impacted the game.

What was Minecraft Bedrock Far Lands?

A player standing new the edge (Image via MC Fandom/BetterSkatez-fduser)

Minecraft is a procedurally generated game, which means that most of the structures and biomes that spawn are done so by repetition. This allows the map size to be almost infinite. However, the title also has an algorithm that provides a framework for making specific structures like mountains, villages, rivers, and more.

The Bedrock Far Lands was a bug of the Perlin noise algorithm. It defined the structure that was to be procedurally generated. When the algorithm could not handle the calculations for the terrain generation in the title, it started calculating impossible numbers, resulting in the creation of an “edge” of the game world.

This edge captivated many players, appearing as a formidable boundary that seemed off-limits. As a result, it was named the “edge of the infinite world.” It was eventually given the title of the “Far Lands.”

Why players used commands to reach Far Lands

The Far Lands occured due to algorithm error (Image via Minecraft Wiki/Eligriv)

As its name suggests, this bug occurred at a very far distance from the player spawn point. We are not talking about some thousand blocks away. To encounter the edge of the infinite world, players had to reach a distance of more than 12.5 million blocks (12,550,821 to 12,550,824 blocks to be exact).

Walking such a long distance is incredibly difficult. That’s why players used commands to reach the end.

History of the Far Lands

Building strucutres near the Far Lands (Image via MC Wiki/Majo.mraz.9/Mojang Studios)

The Far Lands were first discovered on Bedrock version 0.9.0 in 2014. Do note that this was during the initial launch of the Pocket Edition. Over the years, as Bedrock Edition’s popularity increased, Mojang Studios started fixing the bug.

First, the boundary started getting thinner, and finally, with the release of 1.17.30, The Far Lands were removed from the game.

However, the legacy of the Far Lands still lives. There are countless videos on YouTube exploring the legends of this edge.

