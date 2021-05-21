What does a loom do in Minecraft? Everything players need to know

Looms in Minecraft are used to add patterns and colors to banners. Villagers also have a use for the loom as a job block for shepherds.

Players use the loom by adding a banner, a color, and selecting a pattern. Gamers can choose most of the patterns available off of the loom. However, there are a few patterns that need to be found and placed in their own slot.

All that there is to know about the loom in Minecraft

Inside a loom in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Looms became a part of Minecraft in 2019 with the village and pillage update. Bedrock Edition players had the loom added into the game in March of 2019.

Bedrock Edition 1.10.0 added what was left of the major update, including the loom. Java Edition Minecraft and the PlayStation 4 didn't have the major update until mid to late April 2019.

Depending on what version is used, there are different banner patterns available to players as usable items. For example, the Bedrock Edition has a field masoned and bordure indented as exclusive banner patterns obtained as items. Java Edition players can find the globe banner pattern.

Players can find looms in villages that have a shepherd villager. They can also be found in abandoned villages.

Players can make them using two pieces of string and two wood planks on a crafting table. One piece of string placed above two single wood plank blocks makes up the crafting recipe for a loom. The wood planks do not have to be the same to make a loom.

After a loom has been put down, it can be mined with an ax of any kind to drop itself. A loom can be placed near a villager to convert them into a shepherd. Minecraft villagers will change as long as they are jobless or unable to reach their job block.

Patterns can be put on the same banner up to eight times. Most patterns can be found and selected in the loom. Others will need an item called a Banner Pattern that can either be bought from cartographers, crafted, or found as loot in Bastion Remnants.