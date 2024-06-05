What makes Minecraft 1.21 Update stand out from previous versions

Mojang Studios will soon release the Minecraft 1.21 update on June 13, 2024. The update brings several new features like new structures, blocks, weapons, items, mobs, and more. While features like fresh mobs, blocks, and items are regularly added in almost every installment, certain 1.21 features are unique. Some have never been added to the game, while others are rarely added by the developers.

Here is why the Minecraft 1.21 update is special from other versions Mojang Studios previously released.

Note: This is an opinion piece.

Features that make Minecraft 1.21 different from previous installments

Automated crafting

Crafter brings automated crafting to the game. (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Crafter block was one of the first new features introduced by Mojang Studios in October 2023 for the Minecraft 1.21 update. The block automatically crafts and drops any item in the world whenever a redstone signal is passed through it.

Players can craft this block by combining five iron ingots, one crafting table, two redstone dust, and one dropper. When placed, its UI will be identical to a regular crafting table. However, its slots can be activated or deactivated to support any particular crafting recipe configuration. Hoppers can also be used to place certain items in the crafter automatically and let it create new items.

Right after it was announced, the crafter became popular among players since it introduced automated crafting to the sandbox title. It can be used in multiple redstone contraptions to automate various activities. As a result, the redstone community will be ecstatic to receive the crafter block.

New mace weapon

Mace weapon (Image via Mojang Studios)

With the Minecraft 1.21 update, a brand-new weapon named mace will be introduced. It is safe to say Mojang Studios does not introduce new weapons in all their official updates. Hence, this makes the 1.21 update quite special.

This hammer-like weapon, which can be crafted using a heavy core (obtained from ominous trial vaults) and breeze rods (obtained by killing breezes), deals 6 HP of base damage. Furthermore, it has a unique damaging mechanism that makes it more deadly. The impact of a mace's damage increases as a player's fall height increases.

Jumping down from heights allows players to smash any mob, delivering massive damage. As a result, the mace should be a fascinating weapon to wield in the game.

Blocks that react to several players

Trial spawners and vaults challenges and rewards according to player count (Image via Mojang Studios)

The new trial chambers in Minecraft 1.21 update will have four new blocks: trial spawners and vaults, as well as their ominous variants. Aside from challenging players with hostile creatures and rewarding them afterward, they will have one unique feature that no other block in the entire game has.

The quantity of hostile mobs summoned by a trial/ominous trial spawner is determined by how many players approach it. As more players approach the new block, the more enemies it summons. This is ideal for multiplayer servers since it allows multiple players to enjoy the trial chambers simultaneously.

When players approach the new trial vaults, they can unlock it and get their own set of rewards. The vault does not act as a chest from which one player can take everything and leave it empty.

