What to do until Minecraft Chase the Skies update releases

Minecraft is about to get some serious new content with the upcoming Chase the Skies game drop. The update brings new ghast variants, recipes, and even makes the saddle craftable. It seems Mojang wants players to explore the game's vast blocky world. The developers have also announced the game drop's release date to be June 17, 2025, just a few days from now.
This begs the question: what should you do until the Minecraft update is released? There are a handful of things you can try.
Things to do before the Minecraft Chase the Skies update is released
The Chase the Skies game drop brings a lot of new things, but the highlight is the ghast variants. You can find the dried ghast in the nether and bring it back to the Overworld, where it can be kept underwater for hydration. After some time, it grows into the ghastling and then the happy ghast. You can ride on this variant with three other friends, making exploration more fun in multiplayer gameplay.
So, while you wait for the update, you can certainly download the latest snapshots or beta and preview versions, depending on the game edition you have. Since the developers are so close to the release date, the latest experimental versions are likely close to the final one.
Find the dried ghast, craft saddles, try the new lead mechanics, and if you have the Bedrock Edition, you can also try out the Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade. Unfortunately, the graphics overhaul will not come to the Minecraft Java Edition on June 17, 2025. Perhaps the developers need more time to work on the feature.
If you have already tried out the new features, you can prepare for the update. Firstly, if you want to start a multiplayer world, find and bring as many horses as possible—even pigs, for that matter. Since crafting saddles is now possible and quite cheap, you can have multiple horses for every player in the game world. Also, try combining different traits of horses, such as speed and health, to get different variants.
Besides horses, you can get multiple animals and craft lots of lead. The update also improves lead mechanics of Minecraft that allow you to tie multiple animals together. You can even tie them to boats and other blocks. Maybe, if you do not have a portal to the nether yet, start making one, as the dried ghast can be found there—or the crafting ingredients needed to make one.
