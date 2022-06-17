What to do if Minecraft download button is not working (2022)

Minecraft is a wonderful game with a dedicated team working on it. Mojang just announced Minecraft Legends, but it currently only has Minecraft Dungeons to draw any attention away from its original game.

As such, it is usually free of significant issues. Patches are released often to fix them when they do arise.

However, as with most titles, this sandbox offering is not perfect. The same can be said for the platforms it is played on. Technology is not perfect, so no console or video game will be.

Recently, many Minecraft players have been reporting issues with their download button. This is not an uncommon issue, but it can be frustrating to encounter repeatedly.

Minecraft issues: Troubleshooting download button error

Minecraft may experience an issue for any number of reasons. The game could be experiencing a glitch or a bug. The device it is being used on could also be experiencing an internal bug or glitch. It could also be outdated or need a break.

The game or device could also require an update. The first method to troubleshoot the issue is to check for an update. Here's how to do that.

Click the Windows icon on the bottom left of the computer screen. Type "update" into the search bar. Select "Check for Updates." If there is a device update available, select to update. If not, close all related windows.

Searching for an update for the title can be done on the Windows Store. Alternatively, deleting and reinstalling it can install the latest version, which might be an updated version.

This is also an excellent way to troubleshoot glitches, such as the download button not working. Deleting and reinstalling is a quick way to try and alleviate the issue at hand.

The game has issues sometimes (Image via Mojang)

Another way to help the download button issue is resetting the Windows Store. Here's how to do that.

Open the Apps & Features. Navigate to Windows Store. Click the Advanced Options button. Under this segment, there should be a Reset option. Click that. Download the installer again.

Turning off the device and letting it rest for a bit can also work wonders, especially for older gadgets. Sometimes, devices are on (just sleeping) for so long that they need a break.

Turning it off and back on can work, but leaving it off even a little bit will probably help a little more. It's also good practice to turn devices completely off every now and again to preserve them.

Finally, it may just be that the device is old and outdated. If that's the case, it may be time for an upgrade. Even if older machines can run certain games, they may not do so well.

If these troubleshooting methods do not work and the download button issue persists, contacting Mojang for additional help may be in order.

Note: These methods are not foolproof and may not work every time.

