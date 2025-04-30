What to do in Minecraft after getting diamonds

Minecraft is a game that offers you a lot of possibilities. From exploring beautiful biomes in the blocky world to fighting challenging hostile mobs, the list of things you can do in the game is long. One of the most exciting moments in the game is finding diamonds, which are among the rarest and most valuable resources.

Diamonds allow you to craft a few of the best tools and gear. Getting them is crucial for progressing ahead and taking on dangerous mobs such as the ender dragon, the warden, and even the Creaking mob. However, after obtaining diamonds, you might wonder what to do next. This article will explain all the ways to use diamonds wisely to progress further in the game.

Using diamonds the right way in Minecraft

Diamonds are rare in Minecraft, so using them carefully matters a lot (Image via Mojang Studios)

Diamonds are found deep underground, and they are very rare. They are usually found between levels Y=-64 and Y=16. The best way to mine them is by using an iron or better pickaxe, as lower-tier tools will not drop diamonds.

You can increase your chances of finding diamonds in Minecraft by using efficient mining techniques like branch mining or exploring deep caves. Make sure to bring torches, food, and weapons to deal with hostile mobs in the mine. Note that using a pickaxe with Fortune (in case you found it early) will increase the number of diamonds dropped per ore.

After obtaining diamonds, one of the first things you should do is craft better tools. A diamond pickaxe is essential to mine obsidian, which is needed to build a nether portal. Making a diamond axe and shovel can also speed up resource gathering. Then, make a sword with the diamonds.

Just make sure to keep two diamonds in a spare if you have a limited supply, as it is needed to make the enchanting table. This is a crucial item that can make your weapons and gears even more powerful. Craft the enchanting table and surround it with bookshelves to unlock the enchantment mechanics.

Remember that you need good tools and weapons in Minecraft first, and then move to armor. Diamond armor provides strong protection against all the hostile mobs that fill the world. After you are ready with enchanted weapons, tools, and armor, it is time to move to the next dimension.

Using diamonds, mine obsidian blocks to make the nether portal. The nether is a dangerous but resourceful dimension filled with valuable items like blaze rods, ancient debris, and nether quartz. A lot of these items are needed to unlock powerful mechanics such as brewing in Minecraft.

After you are finished with the essential items and processes, you can use the spare diamonds to make some fun items, such as a jukebox. While not essential for survival, it adds entertainment to the game. You can collect music discs from dungeons or end cities.

Trading with villagers in Minecraft is another way to use diamonds effectively. Some villagers, like toolsmiths and weaponsmiths, offer enchanted diamond tools and weapons in exchange for emeralds. This can save time and resources.

Remember that you need to keep mining diamonds even if you have made everything. While the tools, weapons, and armor made of diamond are sturdy, they still chip away and lose durability. With regular use, you will lose diamond items. Since it is an important resource, make sure you collect as much as you can.

You can also avoid using diamond tools for basic tasks to conserve them. For example, for regular mining sessions, an iron pickaxe with an enchantment is more than enough. You can also equip iron armor for exploring the overworld, as the threats are not as dangerous as in the nether or the end dimension.

