Curse of Binding in Minecraft: Everything a player needs to know

The curse of binding enchantments is one of the many Minecraft enchantments that players can apply to their tools. Although this enchantment isn't really good at all, players can still use it to play tricks on their friends.

This enchantment can really be a curse to players, especially those who are not familiar with the game. This enchantment forces players to keep on the armor once it is attached to the armor slot.

Players are not very fond of this enchantment since if it is applied unwillingly or of not knowing what the enchantment does, players will not be able to remove the armor unless it breaks or unless the player is killed.

Curse of binding only applies to items that players wear and not so much to weapons in Minecraft. Since weapons do not have a particular spot where players place them to use them, it would be impossible to bind them to a designated spot unlike armor.

In this article, players will learn everything that they need to know about the curse of binding enchantment!

Curse of Binding: Key details Minecraft players need to know

How to get it?

Unlike some other enchantments in Minecraft, the curse of binding can be really hard to get on an enchanting table. Players will be better off obtaining this item as a treasure item. This means that players should instead look for it in the Minecraft world.

Curse of binding can be found as a glowing pink book called an enchanted book. Each enchanted book has at least one enchantment in it and can be applied using an anvil. Players will need to put the armor in the left side of the anvil, the book in the middle, and the finished enchanted armor will be on the right.

Players can obtain treasure items such as enchanted books by fishing, inside of chests around the Minecraft world, trading with villagers, jungle temples, dungeons, etc.

What can it be applied to?

Players can apply this enchantment to any piece of armor in Minecraft. These armor pieces include: helmets, chest plates, leggings, boots, and even elytras!

Players should keep in mind if using this enchantment, they will not be able to remove the piece of armor out of the designated armor slot until it is broken, or until the player dies.

Players can also apply curse of binding to a pumpkin head. This enchantment can be used to trick friends because players can trick their friend into putting on the enchanted head, and not being able to take it off.

Since pumpkin heads make it harder for players to see in Minecraft, players tend to play this prank on their friends a lot using the curse of binding enchantment.

How to apply it

This enchantment can be applied either using an enchanting table or an anvil. If the enchantment is inside of a book, the player must use an anvil, but if it is on the enchanting table, the player will select it off of the table

Enchanting tables are created using four obsidian, two diamonds and one book in the crafting menu.

An anvil is created using four iron ingots and three iron blocks.

