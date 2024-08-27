What is Minecraft Whitepine and where to watch it?

What is the "Whitepine" Minecraft series? To put things short, Whitepine is a newly-released horror series set within Mojang's sandbox game, created by YouTuber IvoryTV, previously known for Prison gameplay videos. The series centers a bit more on atmospheric horror than most horror shorts created by content creators.

Moreover, the series is well-produced and "shot" within Minecraft and uses environmental storytelling and impressive voice acting to set the stage, including voicework by the likes of popular personalities like Mysticat. The story follows Ivory, a quiet girl who begins a new job working as an attendant for the Hemlocke family at the Whitepine estate.

As Ivory becomes acclimated to her new job and coworkers, a scream rings out in the estate, and a grisly murder is discovered. Meanwhile, the Hemlocke family seems to be hiding something, but what? And can Ivory survive the threat and get to the bottom of the mystery at Whitepine?

Where to watch the Minecraft series "Whitepine"

The murder discovery in the first episode of "Whitepine" which is shot entirely within Minecraft (Image via IvoryTV/YouTube)

Clips of the Whitepine series have circulated across many social media platforms like X and TikTok. However, the first episode and subsequent episodes can be found on the YouTube channel of the series creator IvoryTV, at www.youtube.com/@MythrodakTV.

Unless otherwise stated by IvoryTV, future episodes of Whitepine should be made available on Ivory's YouTube channel once completed and uploaded. The production process for each episode is likely a long one given how the series is shot, edited, and voice recorded, so fans have plenty of time to share their theories and deduce the murderer's identity before future episodes are debuted.

Whitepine may be in its early stages, but its future looks quite bright when it comes to showing watchers a different approach to horror, more atmospheric and eerie and less centered on jumpscares and the usual genre tropes. The debut of the series' first episode has been quite well-received across the whole of social media and hopefully keeps its momentum.

Overall, Whitepine takes a slow-burning approach to horror, distinguishing itself in the Minecraft creator space. There's no doubt that watchers will be keeping an eye on IvoryTV's YouTube channel for the foreseeable future, as the Whitepine saga is only beginning.

