What do mountain goats eat in Minecraft?

Introduced in Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update, mountain goats inhabit the brand new mountain biomes, and they can provide goodies such as milk and goat horns.

But what do goats eat to get into their breeding mode? Much like cows, mooshrooms, sheep, horses, and llamas, goats enjoy snacking on wheat.

That's great news for Minecraft players, as wheat is easily accessible and doesn't take much effort to farm and acquire in large amounts.

Starting up a wheat farm is easy and isn't incredibly resource intensive, meaning even rookie Minecraft players can create one with relative ease.

Minecraft: Starting a beginner-friendly wheat farm

Image via Mojang

Wheat is arguably Minecraft's easiest to grow crop with the exception of sugarcane and bamboo, as it takes almost no previous knowledge to grow effectively and can survive very well on its own with little water or oversight.

The more wheat a player needs, however, the larger and more elaborate they may wish to make their farm. Since wheat is also good for baking food items in addition to feeding livestock, having plenty on hand is incredibly helpful.

A basic wheat farm can be made by creating a 9x9 plot of tilled land using a hoe. At the center of the plot, a single block of water from a water bucket can be placed. This single water block will saturate the entire 9x9 farmland, ensuring that crops planted within will have enough water to grow.

This method works not only for wheat, but also beetroots, carrots, potatoes, and even pumpkins and melons. It is an incredibly beginner-friendly farming method, but seasoned Minecraft veterans will likely want to put more effort into their wheat farms.

In addition to standard farms, there are also things like micro farms that accommodate smaller spaces. There are also mechanics used for automatic farms in order to harvest crops en masse for players who are away and busy with other projects.

The amount of detail and complexity of some farms in Minecraft is truly astounding, representative of the creativity of the players and the community as a whole.

For those looking to step up their farming game, there are tons of resources available to show even new players how to build exceptional crop farms that can churn out resources in massive amounts relatively quickly.

Read More: How to install a resource pack for Minecraft Java and Windows 10 Edition

We have launched a dedicated Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel! Please do check it out! :)

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul