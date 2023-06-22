What is NameMC, and how can you use it in Minecraft?

There are a lot of different off-shoot websites that you can use to play Minecraft. These platforms don't normally change much about the gameplay. However, there are websites where you can find skins or that show you what places to look for on new servers and much more. Most aspects of the title have unofficial websites dedicated to them.

The skin websites are pretty popular. One of the more interesting examples is NameMC. Here's what it is and how to use it in conjunction with the game.

All you need to know about NameMC and how it is used for Minecraft

Custom skins can be found on NameMC (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players primarily use NameMC to look for skins and add them to their own personal accounts. The skins are all named (hence the website's moniker), which makes them easy to find.

The second main use of NameMC is to find capes. Capes are not a terribly common cosmetic in the game, largely because most of them were only available to certain players for limited amounts of time. This is a good website for finding custom ones to use.

Finally, NameMC also works as a server location. If you're looking for servers to join, this is a very good place to go to. It has a lot of different options, depending on what you're looking for.

It should be noted that custom skins and capes are often restricted to Java Edition. Since these are downloaded onto a computer, it's not possible to get them on an Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, or any other Bedrock platform.

Using NameMC in Minecraft is pretty simple. When you're on the site, simply search for what you want. If it's a skin, you can find it and download it from the page. The same goes for a cape.

Additionally, NameMC should have all information available for whatever server you find. This includes the IP address.

After finding the IP address, you can join the server using these steps:

Enter the Play section. Head to Servers. Click to join a new server. Enter the address into the text bar. Copying and pasting is the easiest. Press to join the server.

Please keep in mind that NameMC is a third-party site. As such, it's not perfect and can have issues. It is also not affiliated with Mojang, so if anything happens to your account, the website is not liable and will not be able to help.

