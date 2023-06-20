Minecraft x Dungeons & Dragons DLC: What we know so far

Minecraft is not as collaboration-happy as other games like Fortnite or Fall Guys, but it's no stranger to working with brands to promote each other in various ways. In the past, they've worked with Sonic the Hedgehog, Ice Age, Major League Baseball, and Burberry among many others. Now, they're adding the popular game Dungeons & Dragons to their impressive resume.

In this crossover, Dungeons & Dragons will effectively enter the blocky world of Minecraft and be playable within the game. Here's everything we know so far about the exciting collaboration.

What you need to know about the upcoming Minecraft x Dungeons & Dragons DLC

With the upcoming partnership, players will be able to venture into the Forgotten Realms while playing as classic Dungeons & Dragons character classes. They can also battle monsters like beholders, mimics, mindflayers, and gelatinous cubes.

It will effectively work like a D&D campaign, with players sitting around choosing their classes and statistics before heading off into the great unknown.

The characters that players can choose include paladins, barbarians, wizards, and rogues. It will also feature a unique combat system, so it will be somewhat unlike standard Minecraft gameplay.

It is expected that there will be about 10 hours of gameplay for crafters to take advantage of on their first playthrough. This makes the investment in the downloadable content more than worth the money.

In a very different twist, Mojang's game will take on the form of a classic RPG with skills and other aspects of the classic genre.

The collab is coming soon (Image via Mojang)

Not to be left out, Dungeons & Dragons is also bringing Minecraft into their world. The partnership will allow the game's mobs to be part of the compendium of monsters, such as Creepers, Endermen, and more.

The initial release date of this crossover was supposed to be "Spring 2023", ironically the same date as the release of the 1.20 update. That has come out, but the Dungeons & Dragons collaboration has not yet.

Head over to the marketplace to purchase it when it does come out. It will likely be the headliner for the time to entice all players to get it. It is expected to feature a lot of lore and Easter eggs for diehard D&D players.

However, for those uninitiated, the DLC will come with a manual to learn everything they need, including how to play, the terminology, and so much more. This can be a gateway to the actual game, which might be intentional.

Keep an eye on official Minecraft channels to find out exactly when this exciting crossover DLC will be available for purchase and play. It can be expected to arrive somewhat soon.

