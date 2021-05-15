What do polar bears eat in Minecraft?

Polar bears are a type of neutral mob in Minecraft. The only time one of them will become hostile towards a player is if the player is near a cub or attacking any aged polar bear. The cubs are passive while the adults are neutral. The only other mob that polar bears attack are foxes. In the Java edition, cubs will also attack foxes.

Players will not be able to feed polar bears or lure them with food. If a player wants to take a polar bear somewhere, they will need a lead.

Finding what a polar bear would eat in Minecraft.

Polar bear exhibit Image via Mojang

A player cannot feed a polar bear in Minecraft. This means players cannot breed or lure them with food the same way a player can with other mobs. They are also not seen eating the same way a panda eats bamboo, or cows and sheep graze. However, context clues found in the game can tell players what a polar bear would eat.

When a polar bear is attacked, other polar bears that are nearby will come and help fight off the threat. If that threat is the player or a tame wolf, an adult polar bear is likely to drop XP and fish if they are successful in defeating it.

Polar bears will typically drop either cod or salmon at despawn. Any fish that is dropped is always going to be raw. A cub will not drop anything. This includes any Minecraft experience points.

The typical amount of fish dropped at despawn is up to two raw cod or two raw salmon. Using a tool enchanted with looting can increase the amount of fish dropped by the polar bear.

Looking at the typical items dropped by a polar bear, it is safe to assume that they would eat the fish found in the biomes they spawn in. Salmon and cod can be found in most ocean biomes. Meanwhile, salmon alone can be found in rivers and other water sources. This helps the idea for polar bears eating these two types of fish, due to the types of water sources that can be found in natural spawn points in Minecraft.