What is the rarest Axolotl in Minecraft?

Axolotls are one of the newest mobs in the new Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update. They appear to be one of the more exciting aspects of this update, as players across the world are sharing their love for the new mob across tons of different social media platforms.

Axolotls come in 5 different colors: lucy (pink), wild (brown), gold (yellow), cyan and blue. The fun thing about these axolotls is that one color variant is rarer than the other. Read more below to find out what the rarest axolotl is!

Read: Can Axolotls go on land in Minecraft?

Rarest Axolotl in Minecraft

Image via Minecraft

Axolotls in 1.17 spawn in any waterways that are located underground. However, when the Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Part II update comes out later this year, axolotls will only be able to be found in the lush caves biome.

As stated prior, the axolotls come in pink, brown, gold, cyan and blue. Blue axolotls are by far the rarest variation of the new mob, having an incredibly low spawn rate.

In Java Edition, the blue axolotl has a 1⁄1200 (0.083%) chance of spawning, giving the common color varieites a 1199⁄4800 (~24.98%) chance to spawn. In Bedrock Edition and in the upcoming Java Edition 1.17.1, blue axolotls will not spawn naturally and has a 1199⁄4800 (~24.98%) chance to spawn when two other axolotls are bred.

Lots of players have managed to obtain blue axolotls in a couple of different ways. Some use creative mode to spam the axolotl spawn eggs in order to spawn a blue one. Others capture a bunch of axolotls and put them in a singular place, and then breed them all, over and over, in hopes of obtaining the rare blue variety.

While they might seem incredibly hard to get at this point in time, just remember that the chances of them spawning are going to go up in both Bedrock Edition and in the upcoming Minecraft 1.17.1 update.

We have launched a dedicated Sportskeeda Minecraft YT channel! Hurray :) Your feedback is welcome!

Edited by Nikhil Vinod