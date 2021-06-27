Everything you need to know about smite in Minecraft

Enchantments are one of the fascinating game mechanics present in Minecraft. Players can enchant armor, tools, weapons, and books. This enhances different aspects of the item, such as durability. However, it depends on the type of enchantment used.

Players can enchant items by setting up an enchanting table with bookshelves or using enchanted books and anvil. Enchanted books can be obtained by enchanting an ordinary book on an enchanting table or exploring Minecraft structures such as Dungeons and Mineshafts with loot chests.

Smite is an enchantment in Minecraft that can increase the damage dealt to undead mobs. Players can apply to smite by placing their item in an anvil with an enchanted book with smite on it. They can also try to get smite enchantment from an enchanting table.

Diving into the smite in Minecraft

What is the smite enchantment?

Putting smite 5 on a diamond sword (Image via Minecraft)

Smite increases the base damage of the item on which it has been applied, but there is more to it. Smite will only increase the damage of the item if the player uses it against undead mobs, which include hostile mobs such as zombies and drowned.

The max level for smite is level five. Players can combine two smite level 2 enchanted books to get smite level 3 and so on. Smite and sharpness enchantments cannot be put on the same item. It is recommended that players have an extra sword with sharpness on it.

Smite enchantment on a weapon will increase the damage per hit by 2.5 on each level.

Using smite on weapons

Items that Smite can be applied to (Image via Minecraft)

Unlike unbreaking or mending, smite is not a universal enchantment. Players can only apply a smite enchantment to a sword or an ax. A sword or ax can be made of any item such as wood or diamond, and players will be able to apply to smite enchantment on it.

