What do spore blossoms do in Minecraft?

Spore blossoms were added into the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs 1.17 update Part one. It is found in the new Lush caves biome, and players will now see it along with lots of other new additions from 1.17.

Part 1 of the new 1.17 Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update was released less than a week ago on June 8th 2021. This update introduces Minecraft players to lots of new items, including but not limited to mobs, places, blocks, and plants .

Players can see additions like goats, axolotls, glow squids, copper, azalea, spore blossoms, etc. Players will locate spore blossoms in the new biome that was also added with part one of the 1.17 update.

Lush caves are new and improved Minecraft caves with lots of new resources inside. Players can now find this Minecraft biome in the full game after it was talked about for months and previewed in betas.

Spore blossoms are those pink looking flowers that players may have seen hanging from the roof of the Lush Caves in the pictures. These can be seen on the ceiling of the cave around hanging vines.

These plants are harmless and they are very common inside the Lush caves. When entering a Lush cave, it is not hard to spot spore blossoms due to their distinguishing color.

In this article, players will learn what spore blossoms do in Minecraft!

Spore blossoms in Minecraft

How to mine them

Spore blossoms can be mined with any Minecraft item. Players don't need a specific tool to mine this plant. Players can simply break the spore blossom with their hands.

It can be mined with other tools, but the outcome will be the same.

What is it used for?

Spore blossoms are a decorative block in Minecraft. This block really has no real purpose in the game except to be used as a decorative block. Players can mine this block and use it as a flower outside their Minecraft house.

Players can also use this flower to craft dye. Since the sport blossom is a flower, it can be smelted into pink colored dye in the game.

