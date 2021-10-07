What are the uses of apples in Minecraft?

Apples can be found widespread in trees throughout many Minecraft biomes, but they serve a purpose past being a tasty snack.

Although players can consume apples fresh from a tree and restore four total hunger points (two food icons), they can also craft apples into golden apples, which provide many more benefits than their standard versions.

Considering apples are pretty plentiful in most given Minecraft seeds, it never hurts to keep some apples for food purposes while also converting others for their extra benefits. At the end of the day, it comes down to player preference, but apples are one of the few items that can bestow extra effects and should be taken advantage of.

Minecraft: Crafting golden apples

Golden apples bestow extra benefits to those who eat them, including certain mobs (Image via Mojang)

Creating a golden apple is a fairly straightforward process in Minecraft, requiring only eight gold ingots and one apple. It may seem like a lot of gold to use on one apple, but the benefits can outweigh the cost if players have the gold ingots to spare.

In the crafting grid, placing an apple in the center slot while surrounding it with gold ingots will create one golden apple.

By default, eating a golden apple will provide Minecraft players with Absorption I (extra health) as well as Regeneration II to quickly replenish health. This can be very helpful when in dire straits or a heated battle. In a fight, golden apples can hit the sweet spot when players don't have potions or need more kick from their food items.

The use of golden apples doesn't just stop at Minecrafters, however. By afflicting a zombie villager with weakness via things like Splash Potions of Weakness, the villagers can then be fed golden apples to be cured of their zombie status and return to their normal villager form.

Golden apples are also useful for piglins, who are attracted to the objects, allowing players to lead them around if needed. Golden apples can even improve the chances of taming a horse by 10% while simultaneously being usable for horse breeding and speeding the growth of foals.

If Minecraft players have enough gold, keeping a mix of apples and golden apples on hand in Survival Mode is a great way to keep one's health and hunger up and running during the longest journeys or the most hectic and perilous fights.

