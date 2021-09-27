5 best places to find gold in Minecraft

Compared to other resources, tools and weapons crafted using gold in Minecraft are not durable at all. However, gold ingots can be used to craft golden apples and clocks.

Without gold ingots, players cannot upgrade their diamond items to netherite as it is one of the ingredients for crafting netherite ingots as well. There are numerous areas in Minecraft from which gold can be obtained. Some of them have a higher chance of bearing gold than others.

Minecraft locations best known for the availability of gold

5) End cities

Gliding toward an end city (Image via Minecraft)

End cities are the only structures with loot that generate in the end dimension. They have some of the best loot items that can be obtained from a structure. Their loot chests can provide up to seven gold ingots. The probability of this happening is 52.3%.

4) Ruined portals

A ruined portal in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Ruined portals are broken Nether portals that can be found in both the Overworld and the Nether. It has a 30% chance of providing a block of gold close to it. If the player gets lucky, they might also find multiple gold blocks. Chests at ruined portals commonly have gold tools and sometimes golden apples as well.

3) Ocean monuments

An ocean monument (Image via Minecraft)

Ocean monuments are rare structures in which three elder guardians and many more guardians are spawned. The structure has multiple rooms, and at the center of the central chamber, players can find a treasure room. The treasure room has eight gold blocks encased in dark prismarine blocks.

2) Badlands biomes

A badlands biome (Image via Minecraft)

These are rare biomes that are famous among Minecraft players for the amount of gold they can provide. In the badlands, gold ore generates up to Y 79, whereas in other parts of the world, it generates only till Y 32.

Gold ores also attempt to generate 20 times per chunk in the badlands biome. It attempts to generate only twice in other places.

1) Bastions

A bastion (Image via Minecraft)

Bastions are Nether structures that are inhabited by piglins and piglin brutes. They are some of the best places to look for gold, because gold blocks generate in different parts of the structure.

From each gold block, players can get nine ingots. Chests found in bastions also have a good chance of providing one to five gold blocks.

