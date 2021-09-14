Top 5 fastest ways to mine gold in Minecraft (2021)

Mining ores is arguably one of the most satisfying things to do in Minecraft. Gold is not the most useful resource, but gold armor items and ingots can come in handy when the player wants to explore bastion remnants.

Gold ore is naturally generated in the overworld and can be mined using an iron pickaxe or better. They also generate in the Nether, but players will get gold nuggets instead of raw gold upon mining them.

Fastest ways to mine gold in Minecraft

5) Use a good pickaxe

A netherite pickaxe (Image via Minecraft)

The type of pickaxe a player uses affects the rate at which the player mines blocks. If they use a netherite or diamond pickaxe, they can mine blocks significantly faster compared to iron pickaxes in the game. This will save them a ton of time in long mining sessions.

4) Strip mining

Strip mining is a method in which the player mines in a straight line and then goes back to the start to mine again. They leave a space of two blocks from where they were mining before and then mine in the same direction.

This method is proven to be one of the fastest ways of mining rare ores like gold. Players should strip mine between Y levels 0 and 32 gold ore generates only between those heights.

3) Using haste for mining

Haste II activated in a beacon (Image via Minecraft)

Haste is a status effect that increases the mining speed by a lot. This is an end-game method because the haste status effect can only be acquired using a beacon.

There are two levels of this effect. The first level increases the mining speed by 20% and the second level by 40%. The increased mining speed can massively affect the time required to find and mine gold ores.

2) Using Efficiency

Applying Efficiency V on a pickaxe (Image via Minecraft)

Efficiency is one of the best enchantments in the game that can be applied to digging tools like pickaxes and shovels. It increases the rate at which a player can mine blocks using a tool. The maximum efficiency level is five, and with that, players can mine 45% faster than normal.

1) Mining in Badlands Biome

Badlands biome (Image via Minecraft)

Badlands biomes are the best places to mine gold ores because compared to any other biome, significantly more gold ores are generated here. In any other biome, gold ore attempts to generate two times per chunk, but it tries to generate twenty times per chunk in a badlands biome.

