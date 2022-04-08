What are the uses of bleach in Minecraft Education Edition

There are so many cool items in Minecraft Education Edition. With every new update to the regular game, more items are added, but there are still so many more options in Education Edition. Mojang wants players to learn about all kinds of things, so they've added everything they can think of to achieve that goal.

One of the biggest proponents of this is the chemistry update. The chemistry update added elements, the compound creator and, by extension, chemical-based items.

One such item is bleach, which has several good uses for players. Here's what players can use it for as well as how to make it.

Bleach in Minecraft Education Edition: A complete guide

Bleach's main use in Minecraft is as a crafting ingredient. When combined with wool, it will remove the color and make it white, much like bleach's purpose in the real world.

The same effect occurs when players use bleach in conjunction with a bed, banner or carpet. All items used with bleach will come out colorless.

Ordinarily, items can be dyed white, but only wool and carpet can be changed back to white after the fact. Bleach offers players the chance to revert back to white for whatever reason, which may be to undo an incorrect color choice.

Currently, that's the only use for bleach. In the future, that may change, but it can be expected that bleach will continue to be used to remove color from items, potentially new items added in a future update.

Here's how to make bleach in Minecraft Education Edition. Players need to have Education Edition or at least have education features toggled on in the Bedrock Edition (this is currently impossible for Java Edition).

Bleach is not obtainable through commands, cheats or even the Creative menu. The game prides itself on teaching its users, which forces them to make bleach from scratch to learn.

Three water and three sodium hypochlorites will make one bleach. Water, or H2O, can be obtained through the Creative menu in the elements section. Sodium hypochlorite needs to be made with the following elements, also obtained in Creative:

Sodium

Oxygen

Chlorine

Putting these elements together in the compound creator will create one sodium hypochlorite. Crafters can repeat the process to get as many hypochlorites as they need for the amount of bleach they want to make.

After that, they can combine the sodium hypochlorites with the oxygen in a lab table to create bleach.

