What is the most valuable block in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update?

After months of waiting, the most-anticipated Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update is officially out for both Bedrock and Java Edition. This update brings amethyst geodes, mobs, and many new items and blocks.

The 1.17 update has added over 100 new blocks and items. Some blocks are meant for decoration and building, whereas others have various uses. Other than this, blocks are also judged from their rarity in the world of Minecraft.

The Caves and Cliffs Part 1 also added some rare and valuable blocks to Minecraft. This article covers everything about the valuable blocks in Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update.

Most valuable block in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

The Minecraft 1.17 update doesn't feature new caves or mountain biomes. But developers have added almost all the blocks that will be generated in those biomes. Mojang has also added new cave blocks like dripstone, tuff, calcite, and more.

Players are always looking for rare and valuable blocks to add to their collection. Since Caves and Cliffs, Part 1 released so many blocks, some players may feel confused about which block they should obtain first. Players looking for valuable blocks should try to obtain deepslate emerald ore and diamond ore.

Deepslate emerald ore is one of the rarest and most valuable blocks. Emerald was already a rare ore in the overworld. The deepslate variant is rarer than regular ore as it only generates near the bedrock layer.

Any ore vein that generates inside deepslate or tuff blob turns into deepslate ores. This is applicable for all ore blocks in Minecraft. However, only a few types of ore generate deep below Y level 16. Therefore, ores like diamond, gold, Redstone, and emerald can generate as deepslate ores.

Deepslate emerald ore can only be found in mountain biomes below Y level 16. Similarly, deepslate diamond ore is pretty valuable too. Players can use silk touch pickaxe to mine them as ore and showcase them to their friends.

Other than ores, budding amethyst is another valuable block added in Minecraft 1.17. Budding amethyst is the only way to farm amethyst shards. Sadly, they are unobtainable and will get destroyed even when mined with a silk touch pickaxe.

