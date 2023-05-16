What are villagers afraid of in Minecraft?

Minecraft's villager mobs are inhabitants of villages, which are generated structures that can be found in various biomes in the Overworld. These peaceful inhabitants enjoy working, collecting food, and trading with players. However, when faced with certain threats, villagers will flee the area and attempt to seek shelter in one of their homes. There are quite a few factors that instill fear in these peaceful mobs.

In addition to having a specific range that triggers a villager's flight response to certain mobs in Minecraft, villagers are also afraid of certain weather and time conditions. When the right requirements are met, a villager will rush to its shelter and attempt to wait until the danger has passed.

But which aspects of Minecraft are villagers afraid of? The answer is multi-faceted and warrants closer examination.

What instills fear in villagers in Minecraft?

There are essentially three primary aspects of Minecraft that will send villagers running home: Nighttime, rain, and certain hostile mobs. However, the hostile mobs that trigger villager fear are specific, and villagers have a specific range of blocks that are too close for comfort, which will force them into hiding.

There is no range for rainfall or night, so as long as villagers are within an area that is experiencing rain or nighttime, they'll head home to avoid any hostile mobs spawning in the area due to the lowering light levels.

Hostile mobs that Minecraft villagers are afraid of at a distance of eight blocks:

Zombies

Zombie Villagers

Husks

Drowned

Zombified Piglins (Bedrock Edition only)

Zoglins

Pillagers

Vindicators

Ravagers

Vexes

Hostile mobs that Minecraft villagers are afraid of at a distance of 12 blocks:

Evokers

Illusioners

When a villager is attacked, it will run away as fast as possible, like most passive mobs. This includes when it is attacked by players or Minecraft mobs that it isn't afraid of by default. Creatures like skeletons and spiders do not trigger fear in villagers, as these mobs are passive to them. However, if one of these hostile mobs attacks a villager by accident, it will still run away and attempt to hide or find shelter.

During pillager raids or zombie sieges on the village, villagers will also shake uncontrollably and emit water-like particles from their heads until they are safe when they spot hostile mobs.

If players want to keep their villagers safe from harm, it never hurts to give them some advance warning or provide them with a shelter filled with beds that can protect them from hostile mobs. Fortunately, the bell in the village can be rung by players, which will immediately alert the villagers and send them running back to their homes.

Since villagers claim bed blocks within the village, it's also possible to create a protective fortification complete with beds for each villager (be sure to remove the ones in their homes to avoid confusion) that is impervious from zombies breaking down the door. If fans use the sturdiest blocks they can find, they can keep their villagers safe from just about every threat and still use the bell to send them into hiding until the coast is clear.

