What does whitelist mean in Minecraft?

Playing Minecraft online is a little different from doing so privately. There are many new ways to explore the world. Multiplayer mode allows you to do so with your friends, giving you access to a number of mini-games hosted on various servers. Moreover, you might come across several technical terms when hosting a server - if you are not aware of what they mean, things could get confusing for you.

Ad

One such term is whitelist, which is a useful feature when you're hosting a game on a server and looking to enhance your playing experience. This article explains more about whitelist in Minecraft.

Meaning of whitelist in Minecraft

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

A whitelist in Minecraft is a simple, server-side access list that decides who can join; it keeps a world private and safe by allowing only approved player names. When a whitelist is enabled, anyone not on the list is blocked, which is useful for friends-only servers or communities that want moderation without constant vigilance.

On Java Edition, it is called a whitelist, while on newer Bedrock builds, it may be labeled allowlist. The function is the same - restricting access to known players.

Ad

At its core, a whitelist is just a list of usernames, plus each player’s unique identifier on the backend. The server checks this list every time someone connects. Server owners toggle it on, add or remove names, and reload the list if needed, all through basic commands or a hosting panel.

Typical commands include turning it on or off, adding a player, removing a player, listing current entries, and reloading the list after manual edits. If a player changes their name, the UUID keeps them tied to their entry; this prevents impersonation on properly authenticated servers.

Ad

For public-facing IPs, a whitelist in Minecraft reduces griefing and spam significantly. It also limits moderation load because unknown players never get in to cause problems. On Java Edition, server operators can still connect even if the whitelist is active. This helps owners fix mistakes if they accidentally lock themselves out.

On Bedrock Edition, the same idea applies under the allowlist label; the add and remove steps happen while the Minecraft server is running, after which changes are saved for future restarts. If the server uses crossplay bridges, some setups require a small name prefix for Bedrock accounts; the host or plugin documentation usually clarifies this detail.

For communities, a good pattern is to keep the whitelist on permanently, accept requests in a Discord or form, then add members in batches for events. For friend groups, it is enough to enable the list, add known accounts, and check the entries after a username change or a new device login.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!