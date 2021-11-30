When is Minecraft 1.18 launching for Bedrock and Java Edition?

Every year during Minecraft Live, the developers reveal the main features of the next major update for Minecraft 1.18. Last year, the highly anticipated Caves & Cliffs update was revealed. Because of the sheer size of the update, it had to be split into two parts unfortunately.

Minecraft 1.18 is the second part of that update, which will bring in some major features, the mountain and cave biomes. Players who are eager to explore these new biomes can install the latest release candidate or beta.

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update official launch

When is the update releasing?

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th! Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th!↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ https://t.co/MpB1QplXDp

Both the Java and the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update will be released on November 30. Unfortunately, no specific time for the release has been announced by Mojang.

Since the Minecraft 1.17 update was released at around 6.00 pm GMT, fans can expect the upcoming Minecraft 1.18 update to come out at around a similar time.

New biomes in Minecraft 1.18 update

Lush caves in Minecraft 1.18 (Image via Mojang)

Six new mountain biomes are being added to the game with this update, which are meadows, groves, snowy slopes, frozen peaks, jagged peaks, and stony peaks.

Initially, the caves were supposed to receive three new biomes. However, the developers held back a few features from the update, including one of the cave biomes. Therefore, only the lush caves and the dripstone caves are going to be released for now.

slicedlime @slicedlime It's almost time for the big update video, but first let's take a quick look at the texture updates in Minecraft 1.18! youtube.com/watch?v=SAdbjp… It's almost time for the big update video, but first let's take a quick look at the texture updates in Minecraft 1.18! youtube.com/watch?v=SAdbjp…

Features removed from Minecraft 1.18

The warden (Image via Mojang)

Unfortunately, one of the most exciting biomes, the deep dark cave, has been removed from this update. Wardens, sculks, archeology, bundles, and goat horns have also been excluded from the update due to major time constraints.

The good news is that these features have only been held back for now and aren't completely off the scene. Players will get to see all of these features when the next major update, Minecraft 1.19, comes out.

This update has already been announced. Interested readers can check out what's coming in Minecraft 1.19: The Wild Update from here.

New music and advancements

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Unexpectedly, the Minecraft 1.18 update will bring four new advancements for Java Edition. No new achievements will be introduced with the Minecraft 1.18 Bedrock Edition. New music tracks are also being added along with a new music disc titled "Otherside".

Edited by Atul S