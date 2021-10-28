When is Minecraft 1.18 update APK expected to be available for download on Android devices?

The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update is one of the most significant updates in the history of Minecraft. It features amazing terrain generation, new items, and brand-new mountain and cave biomes.

However, the update was divided into two parts and the second part (version 1.18) is yet to be released.

Minecraft players interested in trying out the upcoming features can install snapshots if they have the Java Edition launcher or sign up for the beta program if they play Bedrock Edition. The developers have shifted a few features to the 1.19 update to work on them more.

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs: Hinted release date

Ever since the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update was released, fans have been waiting for Mojang to reveal when the 1.18 update will come out. Sadly, they haven't disclosed a release date yet.

During this month's Minecraft live event, the developers of Minecraft talked about the 1.18 update that would come out. They said that the update is almost done, and it will come out in a month or two.

Developers are still working on biome placement and a few features. Therefore, it is likely that 1.18 will be released in late November or December.

Whenever a release date comes up, the update will be available across all platforms at once. Android users will be able to update their games from the Playstore.

How to update the game once the new version is released?

Android users that have already purchased Minecraft from the Playstore can easily update their game to version 1.18 when it comes out. Here are the steps they need to follow to do so:

Step 1: Players need to launch the Playstore and click on their profile picture.

Step 2: Go to "Manage apps & device" and click on "Updates Available"

Step 3: Look for Minecraft and click on the update button on the right side.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Before updating their game, players need to ensure their device has at least 500MB of internal storage and enough data to complete the full download.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha