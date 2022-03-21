When is Minecraft 1.19 update expected to come out for Bedrock?

Gamers are excited for the upcoming Minecraft 1.19 update that is sure to add a lot of exciting features to the game. With two new biomes, the addition of new mobs, mechanics, and blocks, it is sure to have something for everyone.

But the one question on everyone's mind is when is this update expected to roll out to players on the Bedrock Edition? The answer is that it will be out in mid to late 2022.

Minecraft 1.19 update could release on Bedrock in June or later

The upcoming changes in Minecraft 1.19 include two new biomes, i.e., the Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamps. It will also introduce a host of new blocks, including froglight, mud, and skulk.

This update also introduces new mobs, such as the Warden and the Allay (not to forget about the frog). Needless to say, gamers are very eager to get their hands on all of these changes.

When exactly will the new update release?

While Mojang has not given an official release date yet, the time is sometime in 2022. Fans speculate that it may be sometime around June 2022, but this is not official, and it could be anytime after.

However, Java players can play the Minecraft update now using the snapshot released on the official website, but they need to make sure it is compatible.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition players will be able to experience some new features using experimental gameplay feature

When players are creating a new world, they have the option to turn on the "Experimental Gameplay" toggle. It will allow them to experience certain features, including the Wild Update, when turned on.

However, players should know that these features are a work in progress and could crash their world. They should create a backup file of their world before using this feature.

Players will have to wait for the official release, but all good things come in time

The official update will be here before users know it, but in the meantime, they can check out all the features that are available within the Experimental Gameplay toggle (Image via xisumavoid/YouTube)

Unfortunately, there is nothing to speed up the process for gamers choosing to wait. Mojang will release the update as soon as possible. However, in the meantime, users can check out the official website for updates and news regarding the status of the release date. They can also check back on this website as more information about the new update is released.

Edited by Ravi Iyer