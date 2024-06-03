When is Minecraft 1.21 coming out for Xbox?

Minecraft 1.21, also known as the Tricky Trials update, is the latest in a long line of anticipated content updates for Mojang's flagship sandbox game. But when will the update be made available on Xbox consoles including Xbox One and Series X|S? According to Mojang, the release date for the update across all compatible console, PC, and mobile platforms is set for June 13, 2024.

Setting a uniform release date for Java and Bedrock Edition platforms ensures that players can all enjoy the new additions and features of Minecraft 1.21 on the same day, no matter where they might be in the world. No player will have to wait more than others to receive their update based on the platform they're enjoying the game on.

How to update to Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials on Xbox consoles

Updating to Minecraft 1.21 is an incredibly simple process. (Image via Mojang)

As long as players have a legally purchased copy of Minecraft connected to their Microsoft/Xbox account, they can update to the 1.21 update easily if their console hasn't done so automatically. By default, Xbox One and Series X|S will update the game on their own as long as players have a stable internet connection and the console isn't powered off, but sometimes a manual update is needed.

Fans can manually update to Tricky Trials on their Xbox console with these steps:

From your console dashboard, head to "My Apps & Games." Select Minecraft from the list of games and applications, then press the options button. Choose "Manage Game & Add-Ons" before selecting "Updates". Any available updates for the game will be listed on the following menu, so you can easily select them and add them to your download queue.

That's all there is to it! Keep in mind that the 1.21 update may require players to clear up some space on their storage drive to accommodate the newly downloaded assets, files, and folders. So fans may want to remove any unwanted applications or games from their storage if they haven't done so already. The 1.21 update shouldn't be too large in file size, but it never hurts to be proactive.

Update 1.21 will be made available on the same day regardless of platform. (Image via Mojang)

With the 1.21 Tricky Trials update releasing on the same day on all platforms, players won't have to worry about any issues with cross-platform gameplay regardless of whether fans are playing via LAN or on multiplayer servers. The new additions and features will be implemented into both new and existing worlds and players can immediately enjoy Tricky Trials to the fullest.

