When is Minecraft Live 2025?

Minecraft fans had a very exciting start to the year of 2025. Mojang Studios released game drops that added new mob variants for some animal mobs, such as cows, chickens, and pigs. However, things are about to get even more exciting, as the game's official annual "Live" event is right around the corner. In an official post on X and a video on YouTube, Mojang Studios revealed that Minecraft Live 2025 will be broadcast on March 22, 2025, at 1 pm Eastern Time.
The announcement also hinted at a lot of new things that will be showcased at the event. Here’s everything you need to know about this event and what to expect from it.
Minecraft Live 2025 is right around the corner
In a barely-minute-long video, the developers hinted at a lot of new reveals. If you want to tune in and watch the entire event, here’s the time Minecraft Live 2025 will start for all the different time zones.
- Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 5 PM, March 22, 2025
- Indian Standard Time (IST): 10:30 PM, March 22, 2025
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 10 AM, March 22, 2025
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 12 PM, March 22, 2025
- Brazilian Time (BRT): 2 PM, March 22, 2025
- China Standard Time (CST): 1 AM, March 23, 2025
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 4 AM, March 23, 2025
- Japan Standard Time (JST): 2 AM, March 23, 2025
- Moscow Standard Time: 8 PM, March 22, 2025
- New Zealand Standard Time: 6 AM, March 23, 2025
There are likely a lot of new things to be announced during the event. The highlights are expected to be brand-new game drops that have not been seen before. The developers may add new mobs and tools or even something new to the End dimension.
Apart from game updates, there will be some exclusive content from the upcoming A Minecraft Movie. The final trailer was recently released, and fans were not too happy about it. The movie itself is set to be released on April 4, 2025, which is less than a month from now. Perhaps the exclusive content from the event might change the air around the movie.
You can also expect some interviews with developers and game designers who will be giving insights about the update, which might help you plan and prepare for the same. With all these segments, this is an event that every Minecraft fan would want to attend.
To reiterate, the Live event will be held on March 22, 2025, at 1 pm Eastern Time. You can watch it on the game’s official YouTube channel.
