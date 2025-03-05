When is Minecraft Live 2025?

Minecraft fans had a very exciting start to the year of 2025. Mojang Studios released game drops that added new mob variants for some animal mobs, such as cows, chickens, and pigs. However, things are about to get even more exciting, as the game's official annual "Live" event is right around the corner. In an official post on X and a video on YouTube, Mojang Studios revealed that Minecraft Live 2025 will be broadcast on March 22, 2025, at 1 pm Eastern Time.

Ad

The announcement also hinted at a lot of new things that will be showcased at the event. Here’s everything you need to know about this event and what to expect from it.

Minecraft Live 2025 is right around the corner

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

In a barely-minute-long video, the developers hinted at a lot of new reveals. If you want to tune in and watch the entire event, here’s the time Minecraft Live 2025 will start for all the different time zones.

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 5 PM, March 22, 2025

Indian Standard Time (IST): 10:30 PM, March 22, 2025

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 10 AM, March 22, 2025

Central Daylight Time (CDT): 12 PM, March 22, 2025

Brazilian Time (BRT): 2 PM, March 22, 2025

China Standard Time (CST): 1 AM, March 23, 2025

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 4 AM, March 23, 2025

Japan Standard Time (JST): 2 AM, March 23, 2025

Moscow Standard Time: 8 PM, March 22, 2025

New Zealand Standard Time: 6 AM, March 23, 2025

Ad

There are likely a lot of new things to be announced during the event. The highlights are expected to be brand-new game drops that have not been seen before. The developers may add new mobs and tools or even something new to the End dimension.

Apart from game updates, there will be some exclusive content from the upcoming A Minecraft Movie. The final trailer was recently released, and fans were not too happy about it. The movie itself is set to be released on April 4, 2025, which is less than a month from now. Perhaps the exclusive content from the event might change the air around the movie.

Ad

You can also expect some interviews with developers and game designers who will be giving insights about the update, which might help you plan and prepare for the same. With all these segments, this is an event that every Minecraft fan would want to attend.

To reiterate, the Live event will be held on March 22, 2025, at 1 pm Eastern Time. You can watch it on the game’s official YouTube channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!