All voice actors, cast, and their roles in A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie will soon be released in theatres on April 4, 2025. The film is produced by Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment in collaboration with Mojang. This live-action film consists of five real-life humans entering the world of Minecraft. These five characters will be played by popular Hollywood actors, along with several voice and side actors.

Here is a list of the entire cast that has been confirmed as of now.

Every cast member of A Minecraft Movie

Jack Black - Steve

Jack Black as Steve in the film (Image via Warner Bros.)

Jack Black will be the main protagonist of the film. He will portray Steve, Minecraft's popular character, essentially the game's first and default skin.

In the film, we see Steve's unique backstory and how he first entered the Minecraft world. Jack Black particularly plays the older Steve when he entered the world.

Jason Momoa - Garett Garrison

Jason Momoa as Garett Garrison in the film (Image via Warner Bros.)

Jason Momoa is another major protagonist who portrays Garett Garrison. He among those who accidentally enters the Minecraft world along with four others.

Momoa's character is humorous; he used to be a video game world champion back in 1989 but seems unable to move on from his past achievements. His nickname is "The Garbage Man," possibly hinting at his real-world occupation.

Emma Myres - Natalie

Emma Myres as Natalie in the film (Image via Warner Bros.)

Emma Myres plays Natalie in A Minecraft Movie. She is Henry's sister and was struggling to live independently in the real world before she enters the world of Minecraft with him. She is also good friends with Dawn. Apart from that, no major information is currently available about this character.

Danielle Brooks - Dawn

Danielle Brooks as Dawn in the film (Image via Warner Bros.)

Danielle Brooks portrays a character named Dawn. Not a lot has been revealed about her character other than being Natalie's friend in the film.

Sebastian Eugene Hansen - Henry

Sebastian Hansen as Henry in the film (Image via Warner Bros.)

Sebastian Hansen is another protagonist who portrays Henry. He is shown as a modder in A Minecraft Movie and the one holding the orb of dominance when he first entered the game's world. Henry's Natalie's younger brother.

Rachel House - Malgosha

Rachel House voices Malgosha in the film (Image via Warner Bros.)

Rachel House voiced A Minecraft Movie's main antagonist: a unique piglin queen called Malgosha. The only known detail about her character is that the piglin is extremely cruel and commands an army of piglins. The Nether-dwelling mob wants to invade the world and get the orb of dominance from the protagonists.

Jennifer Coolidge - VP Marlene

Jennifer Coolidge as VP Marlene in the film (Image via Warner Bros.)

Jennifer Coolidge plays a side character named Vice Principal (VP) Marlene. She only appeared at the very end of A Minecraft Movie's final trailer, where she hilariously hits a nitwit villager with her car. She makes a humorous comment on the nitwit's head at the very end.

Not a lot has been revealed about her character.

Undisclosed cast roles

Apart from the abovementioned actors and their characters, a few others have popped up on IMDb's database as cast for A Minecraft Movie. These actors include Kate McKinnon and Jemaine Clement.

As of now, there is no news about which characters they will voice or portray in the film.

