How to get better enchantments in Minecraft

Enchantments are magical power-ups in Minecraft that you can apply to your weapons, tools, and armor. Each enchantment has different levels of strength, but the higher the level, the harder it is to find them in the game. That said, there are several methods to get enchantments in Minecraft, and each method has a specific way of increasing the chance for rare drops.

This article will talk about the methods you can use to get better enchantments in Minecraft.

Ways to get better enchantments in Minecraft

On an enchanting table

Place 15 bookshelves to get the best enchantments from an enchanting table (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Many players still use the enchanting table to apply power-ups to their gear. However, if you are unable to get the highest level of enchantments, it could be because you have not placed sufficient bookshelves around the table.

An enchanting table has its own level, which can be increased by adding more bookshelves around it. If there are no bookshelves around the table, it will offer the weakest enchantments.

Bookshelves can be crafted using six planks and three books. Once crafted, you can start placing bookshelves around the enchanting table, leaving one block of air between the table and each bookshelf. Always remember that there should not be any block between the enchanting table and a bookshelf, otherwise, they won't work in tandem.

In total, you need to place 15 bookshelves around an enchanting table to get the best enchantments from it. After all the bookshelves are placed, you'll have to be level 30 to get the best enchantments out of an enchanting table.

However, once you apply an enchantment, you will lose three XP levels to the table. Hence, ensure you have the required number of XP levels if you want to apply more than one enchantment at a time.

From librarian villagers

You simply need to keep reshuffling a librarian villager's trade list to get better enchantments (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Librarian villagers are the best mob from which you can get almost every enchantment. The mob's first trade itself offers an enchanted book for a few emeralds and a regular book.

Interestingly, the community has found a trick to shuffle the trade list of a librarian by simply breaking their lectern block and placing it down again. This method makes the villager unemployed before turning them back into a librarian, shuffling their trade list along with the enchantment they were offering.

Hence, if you want better enchantments from librarians, you must keep reshuffling the trade list by breaking the lectern, placing it again, and then checking their trade list. Eventually, you will find your desired enchantment at the highest level.

