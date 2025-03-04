4 Minecraft items that make you feel cool when using them

Minecraft might be a game made out of blocks, but that doesn’t mean it can't be cool. Those who don’t play the sandbox game often assume it’s boring for people who aren't creative, which is certainly not true. Minecraft is full of amazing items that can make you feel like a powerful adventurer or hero.

A few items in the game not only help you survive but also give you the sense of being powerful, heroic, and most importantly cool. When you're teleporting across the map or flying through the skies, these items make the game even more exciting. Let’s delve into four Minecraft items that make you feel cool every time you use them.

Note: This article is subjective and opinionated. It is a reflection of the writer’s personal opinions.

Minecraft items that will make you feel cool

1) Ender pearl

Ender pearl lets you teleport (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Ender pearls are one of the coolest items in Minecraft. They let you teleport from one place to another in an instant. All you have to do is throw the pearl, and you'll teleport to where it lands. This makes escaping enemies or reaching high places super easy.

Let’s say you're running from a creeper and the crazy mob is about to explode, you can just throw an ender pearl before the explosion and disappear to safety. That's the kind of move that makes you feel like a master of gaming. Ender pearls can also help you cross rivers or gaps without building bridges, which makes them a stylish and smart way to travel.

2) Mace

The mace is one of the newer weapons additions to Minecraft, and it already makes players feel like warriors. This heavy weapon deals massive damage, especially when you attack from above. If you're falling from a high place, you can strike enemies with the mace and deal more damage.

Holding a mace gives you a sense of power, and it feels like you're carrying a weapon from an advanced ancient civilization. Whether you're smashing skeletons or crushing zombies, using the mace makes every battle feel epic. The best part is the satisfying sound it makes when you land a powerful hit.

3) Elytra

Elytra lets you glide through the sky (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Flying with elytra is one of the best experiences in Minecraft and the wings let you glide through the air like a superhero. Once you launch yourself with fireworks or jump from a high place, it is just a wonderful feeling. You can soar across the landscape and explore the world from above.

Using elytra not only makes you feel cool but also gives you freedom. A seasoned player can avoid narrow dangers on the ground, travel faster, and enjoy breathtaking views. The feeling of gliding through the sky while your friends are still walking on the ground makes you feel like you're on top of the world.

4) Trident

Tridents are cool when they have enchantments (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

The trident is already a powerful weapon but it becomes a beast when you enchant it with Loyalty or Channeling. This is when it reaches a new level of awesomeness. The Loyalty trident comes back to you like a boomerang after you throw it. You feel like a superhero calling back your weapon with just one throw.

Channeling makes the trident even more impressive. Throw the trident during a thunderstorm and it will summon lightning to strike your enemies. These are the kinds of things that make you feel like the god of thunder. You will feel like a god wiping out mobs with the power of the storm.

These four items show that Minecraft isn't just for people who are creative or ones who like survival, it is for people who like feeling powerful and stylish while you play. Next time you're playing Minecraft, try using these items and enjoy how cool they make you feel. Surviving is important, but looking awesome while doing it is what makes Minecraft truly special.

