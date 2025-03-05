5 best Minecraft FNAF maps in 2025

There's a long-standing interest in both the Minecraft and Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) communities. Over the years, mappers have pushed the limits in creating immersive horror experiences comparable to the FNAF game itself. Some of the most terrifyingly memorable detailed maps inspired by FNAF were created, featuring gameplay that ranges from psychological terror to jump-scare-laden survival experiences.

Here are five of the best FNAF-inspired maps you should check out in 2025.

Minecraft FNAF maps that are popular in 2025

1) Over Freddy’s 5

Download link

Over Freddy's 5 gives players a complex psychological horror experience. The players are given the role of a character who has a traumatic past and wanders through some scary corridors filled with nightmarish illusions. This map focuses on psychological torment by scaring the players with weird sounds, enigmatic messages, and creepy shadows hiding in every nook and cranny.

Over Freddy's 5 is not only a captivating story but also features exciting gameplay mechanics that make every attempt unique. Players need to crack clues, solve puzzles, and keep their sanity under control while eluding the unknown beings that haunt them in the shadows. This map is absolutely essential for anyone who enjoys story-driven horror with significant psychological elements. If you're a fan of Minecraft RPG servers, this map will be the ideal choice!

2) Five Nights at Freddy's 4 in Minecraft!

Five Nights at Freddy's 4 in Minecraft! (Image via Minecraft Maps/TahooPlayz || Mojang Studios)

Download link

This map is as close as one could get to recreating Five Nights at Freddy's 4, bringing that memorable horror experience into this blocky world. In this case, set in a kid's bedroom, players must survive the night while being hunted by nightmare versions of Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy.

What makes this adaptation unique is the incorporation of Redstone and command blocks to replicate FNAF 4’s gameplay closely. The animatronics are always unpredictable in their movements; thus, players need to be alert regarding their surroundings all the time. This map is definitely a great option for either reliving the horror of FNAF 4 or experiencing it differently. This is a fantastic map for players who like Minecraft mini games servers.

3) Five Nights at William’s: The End of Minecraft Plus

Five Nights at William’s: The End of Minecraft Plus (Image via Minecraft Maps/Shadowdinosaur11 || Mojang Studios)

Download link

Based on the lore of the earlier maps of Five Nights at William, this one takes gamers to a creepy warehouse packed with broken animatronics and sinister secrets. Players are set as a night guard who is supposed to investigate weird happenings in the building and soon finds out he's not alone.

One of the most distinctive aspects of this map is the branching storylines with multiple endings. Different revelations about the warehouse's past and its horrific experiments upon their lives are exposed based on choices during the gameplay. If one enjoys profound lore along with tough survival horror gameplay, this map is exemplary.

4) Five Nights at Dreadful’s: Cold Death

Download link

If you want a uniquely chilling horror experience, try playing at Frezzy's Ice Cream Restaurant in Five Nights at Dreadful's: Cold Death. The game follows a story very close to the original FNAF gameplay mechanic of watching over security cameras and doors to avoid being attacked by animatronic characters.

Cold conditions play an important role in gameplay by affecting movement speed, thus making every choice vital. Developers have really polished every detail to make the atmosphere hauntingly immersive. If you want an FNAF map that definitely has some added environmental horror, this is a great choice.

5) Five Nights at Florial’s

Five Nights at Florial’s (Image via Minecraft Maps/Destruidor750 (D_Void27)/Mojang Studios)

Download link

In the spirit of the original Five Nights at Freddy's, Five Nights at Florial's captures the essence of what made the series so shocking. The player assumes the role of a nighttime security officer. The animatronics seem harmless but soon turn out to be malevolent, thereby forcing the players to monitor the camera feeds closely.

What makes Five Nights at Florial's so interesting is the gradual increase in difficulty. New mechanics and challenges are introduced every night, thus requiring players to remain alert. Along with a compelling backstory and an unsettling atmosphere, this map offers a classic yet modern horror experience.

