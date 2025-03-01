10 best Minecraft mini games servers in 2025

Minecraft mini-games are among the most fun ways to experience its sandbox structure outside of the survival and creative modes. From classic PvP duels to parkour challenges and even exciting new game formats that you may have never seen before, these servers provide some of the greatest Minecraft server experiences in 2025.

Here is a list of ten Minecraft mini-games servers that you must visit.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Minecraft mini games servers that you must try in 2025

1) Retrograde Network

IP address: retrogradenetwork.org

Retrograde Network is a fantastic server (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Retrograde Network is an emerging Minecraft mini-games server that offers a classic and modern mix of game modes. This server resurrects popular mini-games from years ago while adding new spins to keep people interested. Whether it is spleef, Skywars, or survival games, Retrograde Network offers a great experience with smooth gameplay and an engaging player community.

What makes Retrograde Network special is its commitment to balanced gameplay plus game updates according to the community. The devs are always listening to the players and changing the game mechanics accordingly.

There is also an anti-cheat system implemented on the server. If you want a place that would respect its roots as well as its innovation, Retrograde Network would be great among others. This server is known as one of the most popular Hunger Games Minecraft servers around!

2) Hypixel

IP address: hypixel.net

Hypixel is easily the most popular Minecraft server ever (Image via Mojang Studios)

Hypixel is a necessary mention; no one can have a complete list of the best Minecraft mini-games servers without this one. As the biggest Minecraft server to ever exist, Hypixel is the front-runner. It is known for housing a wide range of mini-games that include all-time favourites like BedWars, SkyWars, and Murder Mystery.

This server is famous for offering high-quality game mechanics, a professional development team, and continuous updates. One of the biggest strengths of Hypixel is that it offers custom-coded mini-games, ensuring that a player's experience is unique and polished.

The server has an always-growing player base, so finding a game will never be an issue, and the competitive leaderboards guarantee that the best players are always pushed to excel. For mini-games lovers, visiting Hypixel is mandatory; if not playing solo, then with friends. It is also known as one of the best Minecraft SkyBlock servers.

3) Cubecraft

IP address: play.cubecraft.net

Cubecraft is a very fun server to play (Image via Mojang Studios)

Cubecraft is a leading server in the Minecraft mini-games space, known for its accessibility and smooth gameplay. The server offers a range of entertaining and interesting mini-games, including EggWars, Lucky Islands, and Tower Defense. Unlike other servers, Cubecraft specializes primarily in fast-paced, easy-to-learn games, making it ideal for casuals. That said, it also offers tons of competitive game modes.

The server caters mainly to the Bedrock Edition players because it offers excellent cross-platform compatibility. Regular updates and seasonal events keep the mini-games fresh so there is always something new to experience. For those looking for a server that balances fun with competition, Cubecraft is a great option.

4) PikaNetwork

IP address: play.pika-network.net

PikaNetwork is amazing for cracked users (Image via Mojang Studios)

PikaNetwork is one of the most emerging top cracked Minecraft servers that offer spectacular mini-games without a premium account. With game modes like BedWars, SkyWars, and The Bridge, PikaNetwork offers an exhilarating gaming experience. For all the hardcore gamers out there, this is simply the best option because, besides being well-optimized, it also has an anti-cheat system in place.

The server also frequently updates its mini-games to keep the players excited with new features and improvements. For those seeking a cracked server with amazing mini-games, PikaNetwork is a splendid choice.

5) JartexNetwork

IP address: jartex.fun

JartexNetwork is a brilliant server (Image via Mojang Studios)

One more famous cracked server is JartexNetwork. It offers a huge variety of mini-games, including BedWars, SkyWars, and Arcade Games. If you love playing in a competitive atmosphere, then this server is the best since it hosts frequent tournaments along with the maintenance of leaderboards.

JartexNetwork is not just about the mini-games; it has a thriving community, complete with interactive forums and Discord channels where players discuss anything they like. The server has a well-balanced economy so that progress is rewarding. So if you want to have a lively cracked server with tons of mini-games, JartexNetwork would be an excellent option.

6) Gamster

IP address: mc.gamster.org

Gamster is a wonderful server to play on (Image via Mojang Studios)

Gamster is one of the most popular Minecraft servers, featuring various mini-games. If you love playing PvP-oriented mini-games, then KitPvP and SkyWars are must-try, whereas the casual and enjoyable Build Battle is perfect for those looking for something more relaxed.

The community on Gamster is quite active, so finding matches is easy at any time of the day.

7) BlocksMC

IP address: blocksmc.com

If you're looking for a high-quality cracked Minecraft mini-games server, then BlocksMC is one of the best options. This server features exciting game modes such as BedWars, SkyWars, and Hunger Games, and guarantees lots of fun with great maps and excellent gameplay.

BlocksMC is famous for its high activity among players and for having little to no lag, which makes it an excellent option for players around the globe. In addition to this, the server has an anti-cheat.

8) Advancius Network

IP address: mc.advancius.net

Advancius Network is an incredible server (Image via Mojang Studios)

Advancius Network is completely different from any other network when it comes to free rank progression that does not involve being pay-to-win but rather caters to playtime and skill. This makes Advancius Network one of the most enjoyable Minecraft mini-games servers for players who like to earn their ranks through sheer dedication.

The server offers several game modes, including TNT Run, Parkour, and Hide and Seek. Advancius Network also boasts a friendly community.

9) Cytooxien

IP address: cytooxien.net

Cytooxien is a very well-made server (Image via Mojang Studios)

Cytooxien is a German Minecraft server that developed a solid reputation for offering innovative mini-games and good design. Its most played game modes are JumpWorld, which features parkour challenges, KnockbackFFA, and Infection. The server boasts numerous custom maps and unique game mechanics.

One of the hallmarks of Cytooxien is its friendly community, along with an active moderation team to ensure a fair and respectful gaming environment. If you are not in the mood for mainstream mini-games, then Cytooxien is a good option.

10) DiamondFire

IP address: play.mcdiamondfire.com

DiamondFire is a server where you can create your own mini-games (Image via Mojang Studios)

DiamondFire is a one-of-a-kind Minecraft server where players can create mini-games through in-game programming tools. Here, instead of simply playing mini-games, you can design and program your own using a specialized scripting language.

This server is perfect for players who want to dabble in game design or play a bunch of different user-created mini-games. The community consists of active and creative builders as well as coders, so it is a great place to learn.

