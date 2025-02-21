10 best Minecraft Hunger Games servers in 2025

In 2025, Minecraft Hunger Games servers remain some of the most captivating, offering intense survival challenges and dynamic gameplay. The Hunger Games is an extremely popular movie series comprised of five movies, in which people are placed into an arena and are forced to fight to their death. If you're looking for a minigame that is very focused on PvP, the Hunger Games servers are perfect.

Here is a curated list of the top 10 servers for an excellent Hunger Games experience.

Minecraft Hunger Games servers that offer an amazing PvP experience

1) Retrograde Network

IP address: retrogradenetwork.org

Retrograde Network is a fantastic server (Image via Mojang Studios)

Retrograde Network stands out for its commitment to the original experience of the Hunger Games. Players are plunged into carefully designed arenas, where only resource-gathering strategies and fighting skills truly matter. Thanks to the server's dedication to frequent updates, gameplay never gets stale with the introduction of new maps and features that keep the community interested.

Besides the traditional Hunger Games, Retrograde Network offers a wide variety of custom events and tournaents. These events are designed to challenge players uniquely and allow them to display their skills competitively, but in a good spirit. With an involved community and a caring team, Retrograde is certainly a great place for newcomers as well as experienced players. If you're interested in a Minecraft PvP server, this is truly a fantastic choice.

2) Hypixel

IP address: hypixel.net

Hypixel is the most popular server in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Hypixel is one of the biggest and most diverse Minecraft servers in the world. The version of Hunger Games it offers is called "Blitz Survival Games," and it adds a twist to the original format. Players can choose specialized kits and hunt for the elusive "blitz star," which gives them powerful abilities, thus making gameplay more strategic.

The server has over 50 maps, each with tons of traps and hidden secrets, so no two games can ever be the same. Hypixel is also known to have a solid anti-cheat system, thereby ensuring a fair as well as an engaging environment. The active forums and community events keep the player engaged even while playing outside the game itself, making Hypixel one of the essentials in the Minecraft multiplayer scene.

3) Gamster

IP address: mc.gamster.org

Gamster is a server that truly stands out (Image via Mojang Studios)

Gamster is a fantastic choice for those who love the Hunger Games franchise. With so many arenas and modes available, fans can enjoy solo matches or team-based games. Casual players as well as hardcore fans are accommodated by the server's balanced gameplay mechanics and ranking system.

Besides the Hunger Games, Gamster has many other game modes, so players can easily switch between different types of gameplay. Because there is a dedicated staff and active community forums, player feedback is gathered and implemented, making the gaming environment dynamic and responsive. Anyone who is also interested in a Minecraft Skyblock server can play that here!

4) Minecraft Central

IP address: hub.mccentral.org

Minecraft Central is a very old server (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft Central is one of the most popular servers for mini-games, including Survival Games. Players enjoy getting into fast-paced matches where quick thinking and adaptability play a crucial role in outlasting the opponents. In addition to this, Minecraft Central features an easy-to-navigate interface along with a matchmaking system that guarantees minimal waiting time for players to join games.

Beyond Survival Games, Minecraft Central also has many other mini-games and events, so players will never run out of new things to check out. This server has been popular since the early days of Minecraft, having been created in September 2013.

5) BlocksMC

IP address: blocksmc.com

BlocksMC is a very welcoming server (Image via Mojang Studios)

BlocksMC offers one of the best Hunger Games experiences, but also has many other popular game modes. The server's Hunger Games arenas are specifically built to test a player's survival instinct and strategy. Constantly changing maps and features make for interesting and unpredictable gameplay.

The server has a high player count, so there are matches always happening. Regardless of whether you like playing solo or teaming up with friends, BlocksMC provides a very immersive and dynamic environment.

6) Advancius Network

IP address: mc.advancius.net

Advancius Network is a server with tons of game modes (Image via Mojang Studios)

Advancius Network is often praised for its community-driven approach and also for having a large multitude of game modes, including an intense Hunger Games experience. It also differentiates itself from other servers by hosting regular community events and providing a unique free rank system.

The Hunger Games mode on Advancius Network is all about playing balanced matches and competing purely on skills. There is an interactive Discord community and a constant flow of updates derived from player feedback, making the environment friendly and fun for newcomers as well as old-timers.

7) Bananarine

IP address: mc.bananarine.net

Bananarine is a well-made server (Image via Mojang Studios)

Bananarine makes the classic Hunger Games experience much more personalized with added features and mechanics. This server shows its commitment to innovation and player satisfaction through regular updates and an incredibly welcoming staff team.

Besides the Hunger Games, Bananarine also offers many other game modes and events, making the atmosphere diverse and dynamic. With a friendly community and dedicated staff, the server is certainly a great pick for players looking for a different and fun-filled Minecraft experience.

8) The Feast

IP address: the-feast.net

The Feast is a brilliantly made server (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Feast is a server made for the Hunger Games game mode, a pure PvP survival experience that is immersive and epic. Players battle through complex terrains while searching for scarce resources and trying to outsmart their opponents to win. Such dedication to one game mode paves the way for an excellent and refined gameplay experience.

Regular tournaments and events are conducted so that players can test their skills and win prizes. An active Discord community for the server provides players with chances to interact, exchange tactics, and get information about upcoming events.

9) Survival Games DX

IP address: sg-dx.net

Survival Games DX is the updated version of the classic Hunger Games format, boasting upgraded graphics and mechanics. Players can enjoy intense fighting inside finely crafted arenas that explore not only players' combat abilities but also their strategic thinking.

Survival Games DX also offers special events and themed challenges, so there is always something new and exciting to play. While the server has a support community and good tutorials, it is easy for newcomers and deep for veterans. This server is very unique due to you being able to play against bots, which is not something normally seen in Minecraft.

10) ShadowXCraft

IP address: shadowxcraft.net

ShadowXCraft is a very fun server (Image via Mojang Studios)

ShadowXCraft is one of the top Hunger Games servers for Minecraft in 2025, providing an immersive experience with a fast-paced gameplay. ShadowXCraft features several game modes, including Factions, SurvivalGames, Kit-PVP, UHC, Survival, and Creative. Such versatility attracts players who seek different kinds of experiences; from the most competitive to the most casual gameplay.

One of the key differentiating features of ShadowXCraft is its carefully crafted Hunger Games arenas. These require players to strategize, collect resources, and outlast their opponents in some really exciting combat. ShadowXCraft also has a welcoming atmosphere built by a committed staff and an active community, making this server a great choice for newbies as well as experienced players.

