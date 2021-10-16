When is the Minecraft Mob Vote 2021?

With over 200 million copies sold, Minecraft has one of the biggest communities of all time. One reason behind Minecraft's massive success is its interaction with the community.

During the game's early days, the developers made it a point to ask for suggestions from players and their feedback was later implemented in the game. Even after Minecraft became immensely popular, the community has played a major role in all of its updates.

Every year, Minecrafters from all over the world get a chance to decide which mob Mojang should be added in the next update or which biome needs an update. This year's Minecraft event will feature a mob vote and unveil the 1.19 update.

Minecraft Mob Vote 2021: Date, timings and how to vote

Last month, Mojang announced the date for Minecraft Live 2021. The highly-anticipated event will take place on October 16, i.e., today, in a few hours from now. The live event will begin at the following times in different regions:

12.00 pm EST

9.00 am PDR

1.00 pm BRT

5.00 pm BST

6.00 pm CEST

1.00 am JST

3.00 am AEDT

During the livestream, Mojang will host a mob vote on the official Minecraft Twitter page. Minecrafters from all corners of the world can cast their votes and change the game forever by adding one of the three candidates: Glare, Allay and Copper Golem.

Like the previous few mob/biome votings, the first poll will probably be an elimination round. The mob with the lowest number of votes will be eliminated. After the second round begins, the mob with the highest votes will win and get added to Minecraft in the 1.19 update.

Mob Vote 2021 candidates

Glare, Allay and Copper Golem are the three candidates for Minecraft Mob Vote 2021. This year, each mob is pretty useful and adorable. Glare is a small, moss-covered flying mob that will help players find dark spots where hostile mobs can spawn.

Allay is a peaceful, vex-like mob who will collect items for players and drop them on hearing note block music. Copper Golem is a mini golem who will randomly press copper buttons. With time, Copper Golems will become oxidized and stop working.

During Minecraft Live 2021, players can vote for their favorite mob. Mojang will also reveal more new mobs and features for the 1.19 update during the stream.

