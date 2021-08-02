When is Mojang planning to release Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update? All you need to know

Mojang, in April, announced the split of the much-anticipated Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update. The developer was also affected by challenges brought by the global pandemic leading to delays in game development. Prioritizing their health, Mojang decided to release the update in two parts.

The first part of the Caves and Cliffs update has already been released with many new blocks, items, and mobs. Sadly, it didn't add any new biomes and world generation changes. All features related to world generation have been shifted to the 1.18 update.

The 1.18 update, titled Caves and Cliffs Part 2, will introduce lush caves, dripstone caves, deep dark caves, sub-mountain biomes, and more. These are the major features fans are waiting for in the game, and this article covers everything about the release of Minecraft 1.18.

When will Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update release?

When Mojang announced the split of the Caves and Cliffs update, they also shared information about the release date of both parts. The first update followed the original schedule and was released on June 8th.

The second part of the Caves and Cliffs update is scheduled for release towards the end of 2021. Players can expect the 1.18 update to release around the winter holidays, most probably before Christmas.

Mojang has already released an experimental snapshot for 1.18, featuring new terrain generation, new biomes, massive caves, and more. However, all of these are experimental and hence subject to change.

The developers have released this snapshot to get feedback from the Minecraft community.

Currently, many developers are on a break after releasing the massive 1.17 update and the 1.17.1 bug fix update during the pandemic. By August end, many of them are rumored to be back to work. Fans can expect 1.18 snapshots to start releasing in the starting weeks of September.

The 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update won't be released during Christmas as the developers and other Mojang staff will be off for Christmas and New Year. After the update release, the developers will also have to address bugs and issues quickly.

Hence, fans may see the Minecraft 1.18 update release in the first week of December or the last week of November.

