Where is the best place to find iron in Minecraft?

Iron ore is one of the most important mineral blocks in Minecraft. It is used in a large number of crafting recipes and can be found in many locations in the game.

Although iron ore is one of the most prevalent materials in standard game worlds, the way that it generates has changed in recent updates. This means the best places to find the ore have also somewhat changed.

This is due in part to the revisions of the underground parts of Minecraft worlds, where the bottom layer has been changed from Y=0 to Y=-64.

The best location to find iron ore in Minecraft version 1.18

Raw gold and iron, which now drop from their ore blocks as of the Caves & Cliffs update (Image via Mojang)

Following the rework of ore generation in the Caves & Cliffs update, iron ore now generates in three different batches. These batches vary depending on the version of the game being played.

Java and Bedrock Editions possess slightly different generation mechanics for iron ore.

Below, Minecraft players can find the top locations to find iron ore in both editions:

Java Edition

The first batch of iron ore generates between height levels 128 to 320, making Y=255 the most common spot to find iron ore.

The second batch generates between levels -24 and 54, found most commonly at Y=15.

The third batch generates from levels -63 to 72. This batch is evenly distributed and has no layers where players can find the ore more commonly.

Bedrock Edition

The initial batch in Bedrock Edition generates between levels 80 and 319, and the ore is found most commonly at level 232.

The second batch generates between levels -24 and 56, found most commonly at level 16.

The third batch generates evenly between levels -63 to 72, favoring no specific levels.

Iron ore can be found in many other locations in the game. However, these concentrated batches are the best bet for players looking to find and mine iron ore quickly and effectively.

Players can eventually try improved means of obtaining large amounts of iron ore, such as iron golem farms. However, it is helpful to know at what height levels iron ore can be found.

If players are far from their base or are in another locale where they don't have an established mine, knowing which levels produce the most iron ore is invaluable.

