Where to find buried treasure in Minecraft 1.17 Pocket Edition?

The Swedish game development company Mojang has finally released the most anticipated update for Minecraft on June 8th, 2021. The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update was split into two parts, and only the first part is available to play right now.

Buried Treasures are one of the most fun to find, naturally generated structures in Minecraft, which can be located by the players using a buried treasure map.

Exploring and locating buried treasure is the only way of getting the heart of the sea in Minecraft. The heart of the sea is a rare item required for crafting a conduit along with nautilus shells. Conduits are beacon-like blocks which will attack hostile mobs such as drowned and guardians when they enter its radius of eight blocks.

Along with the heart of the sea, buried treasures may have iron ingot, gold ingot, cooked salmon, cooked cod, leather tunic, iron sword, TNT, emerald, prismarine crystals and diamonds. Diamonds have the least chances (59.9%) of being found in a buried treasure.

Ways of finding a buried treasure in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update in Pocket Edition

With the help of Dolphins

Dolphin near a coral reef (Image via Minecraft.net)

Dolphins in Minecraft are one of the friendliest mobs that players can interact with. Players can get the "Dolphin's grace" ability by sprint swimming with it. Using this ability, players can swim a lot faster for a duration of five seconds.

When the player feeds the dolphin raw cod or raw salmon, the dolphin will lead him to the closest buried treasure, ocean ruins or shipwrecks. If the player is lucky, the nearest structure would be the buried treasure, but this is not the end of the line because shipwrecks and ocean ruins may have a buried treasure map.

Using buried treasure maps

Treasure Map (Image via Waifu Simulator27, Youtube)

Buried treasure maps are Minecraft maps that have the location of a buried treasure marked on them. Players have a 100% chance of finding these maps in a shipwreck and a 43.5% chance in underwater ruins.

Using a buried treasure map is easy as they will always follow the standard directions for north, south, east, and west. Players can press f3 key to see which direction they are facing, and then they can navigate towards the buried treasure by looking at the map.

Edited by Gautham Balaji