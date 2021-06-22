Where to find dripstone in Minecraft

Dripstone in Minecraft is one of the new resources that was added into the game along with the 1.17 update that was released to Minecraft players on June 8th, 2021. This is only part one of the Caves & Cliffs update, and the rest is expected to be released by the end of 2021.

Players have lots of new resources, mobs and places to visit. Players may see new items such as copper, amethyst, goats, axolotl, dripstone and much more.

Players can enter the new caves and discover new resources. New items such as lightning rods and spyglasses can be crafted. In the second part of the update coming in the holidays, there will be a new boss mob called the Warden.

Dripstone is one of the new resources that players can find in the new Minecraft update. Players can find dripstone blocks and pointed dripstones. The blocks allow pointed dripstone to grow beneath it.

These blocks are not hard to miss due to how tall a bundle can be. Players can see them going from the roof of the cave all the way down to the floor! Players may also see spikes hanging from the ceiling.

Players can create dripstone blocks by placing four pointed dripstones in the crafting menu. In this article, players will learn where to find dripstone in the Minecraft world!

Locating Dripstone in Minecraft

Where is it?

(Image via Reddit)

Dripstone is primarily found in the Dripstone Cave biome in Minecraft. This is one of the new places that players can visit after the 1.17 update. Players can tell that the cave is a dripstone cave just by its appearance.

These caves are easily spotted due to the huge brown dripstone pillars hanging from the ceiling and the spikey dripstone dangling above the player's head when walking through the caves.

Players should be careful when exploring through these caves. If dripstone happens to fall from the ceiling onto the player, or if a player steps on the pointed variant, they will take damage.

Players should be sure to watch their feet when exploring through these caves, and taking armor would be very helpful as well. Armor can give players a little more protection, so they will not have to be constantly afraid while exploring.

