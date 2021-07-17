Where to find emerald ores easily in Minecraft Bedrock Edition on Android

In the world of Minecraft, players will find a variety of different ores. Some are entirely fictional, like nether ores and redstone, while others are inspired by real-life minerals like gold, diamonds, and emerald.

Long ago, in 2012, developers thought of adding a trading system to Minecraft. Jeb shared an image on Twitter of him trading with a villager using a new mineral called ruby.

However, the name and texture were soon replaced by green emeralds while keeping the usage intact,

Emeralds are the standard currency used by villagers for trading. Like other minerals in Minecraft, it also generates in the form of ore blocks. This article helps players learn about emerald ores and how to find them.

Read: Emerald ore in Minecraft: All you need to know

Where to find emerald ores in Minecraft?

Emerald ore is among the rarest ores in Minecraft. Unlike other ores, emerald ore doesn't generate in every overworld biome. Players can only find them in mountain biomes.

As mountain biomes have a 1 out of 15 chance of generating, players may have difficulty finding emerald ores. Even after finding a mountain biome, they can still fail to find emerald ores as they are not common.

Players should know the height levels between which these shiny ores generate. Emerald ores generate between Y level 4-31 in mountain biomes.

The best way to find emerald ores would be to strip mine between Y 4 and 31. Players can also try exploring caves and other underground structures at these height levels to find emerald ore. Sadly, they only generate in veins of size one.

Since emerald ores are rare, many would prefer to obtain them as blocks rather than mine them for a few emeralds. Players can use a pickaxe enchanted with silk touch to get emerald ore blocks.

Uses of emeralds

As mentioned earlier, emeralds are used as currency by villagers. Players can use emeralds to trade different items ranging from simple things like food, bookshelves to valuable enchanted gears. They can also make tons of emeralds by selling items to villagers.

Players can make emerald blocks and use them to power beacons in Minecraft.

Read: What can players do with emeralds in Minecraft?

Check out Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest game updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul