Emeralds are one of the more versatile resources in Minecraft, but they are also quite rare to come across.

However, one easy way to get emeralds is by trading with villagers. Once a player has emeralds they can do a few things with it. The first is to exchange it with villagers for items. Villages use emeralds as a form of currency and will trade a variety of items for it.

Players can craft blocks of emerald on a crafting table to use as decoration. Emeralds can be fed into beacons to allow players the ability to select the beacons' secondary powers.

What can players do with emeralds in Minecraft?

There are a handful of things that a player can do with emeralds in Minecraft.

Players can exchange emeralds for items from villagers in Minecraft. Trading with villagers will give both the player and the villager experience. The more a player trades with a specific villager, the more experienced the villager becomes and unlocks new items to trade.

A wandering trader will typically spawn in areas where the player stays. These mobs will sell a range of miscollenious items to players in exchange for emeralds. Players that are looking to fill in their achievements may find emeralds useful to check off two Minecraft achievements and an advancement.

Trading with villagers or the wandering traders will unlock the master trader and the haggler achievements. The name of the Minecraft advancement using emeralds is called "what a deal" and will show after one successful trade with a villager.

Emeralds can be crafted into blocks using a crafting table. One block of emerald is made of nine emeralds. The block can be reverted back to nine emeralds using a crafting table in Minecraft. This makes emerald blocks a compact method to store emeralds.

These emerald blocks can be used as decoration blocks or as a pyramid base for a beacon. A beacon needs at least nine blocks as a base with the beacon in the center. A four-layered pyramid will unlock the beacon's secondary powers.

Players can feed a beacon emeralds to select the beacon's secondary power. Beacons need either gold, iron, netherite, diamonds or emeralds before a player can select a power. These powers can be speed, haste, strength, jump boost, and resistance. A beacon's secondary power is called regeneration and will slowly regenerate a player's health when they are in range of the beacon.