Where to find glow lichen in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Glow lichen has made its debut in the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update, and it is quickly gaining in popularity.

Glow lichen is a new, non-solid, light-emitting plant growth that resembles sparse moss. It can generate or be placed on any side of a solid block. Players might be wondering where to find glow lichen, how to grow glow lichen, how to break and obtain the new plant, and what exactly glow lichen is used for in Minecraft.

Listed below is everything players need to know about this new item!

Glow Lichen in Minecraft

Where is Glow Lichen found?

Glow lichen spawns naturally on blocks such as stone, andesite, diorite, granite, calcite, tuff, deepslate and even underground dripstone. Glow lichen tends to spawn more frequently in ravines, but it can be found in caves, underwater in any waterway, and even in oceans.

Players are able to cause glow lichen to grow and spread, as glow lichen does not spread naturally. If a player uses bone meal on a block that has glow lichen on it, the glow lichen will spread to a random adjacent block if possible.

When players fertilize one lichen with bone meal, the lichen has a chance to cover the sides and the top of an adjacent block, but it will not spread to the back of said block.

How to obtain Glow Lichen

Like most items in Minecraft, glow lichen can be broken using any tool, however there is only one way to collect it - shears. Unlike a lot of enchanted items, if the players shears are enchanted with efficiency, it will provide no additional benefit.

Players are able to break lichen with an axe at a very quick speed, but in Java Edition, players cannot collect the fallen lichen. However, players who play in Bedrock Edition are able to collect fallen lichen when an axe is used.

What can players do with glow lichen?

Glow lichen in Minecraft is normally used for lighting, as it emits a light level of 7. It can also be used on a composter, as it results in a 50% chance of raising the compost level by 1. If a player wants a lot of glow lichen but doesn't want to go through the means of searching for it, glow lichen farms can be made as well.

