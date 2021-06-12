Where to find powdered snow in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update?

The addition of powdered snow to Minecraft is very exciting. Powdered snow is a new block that is mainly used for trapping, but can be useful for environmental looks as well.

Powdered snow was added in the first part of Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update. Players are able to obtain it now, although it can be somewhat difficult for new survival players to get their hands on.

Listed below are the ways in which players can get powdered snow in Minecraft 1.17 and in the upcoming Caves & Cliffs Part II (1.18) later this year!

Where is Powdered Snow located in Minecraft?

1.17 - Caves & Cliffs Part I

Due to large mountain generation happening in the upcoming 1.18 update, Mojang had to get crafty with the way in which they are allowing players to obtain powdered snow in the 1.17 update.

If a player crafts or obtains a cauldron, they can place it down in a snowy biome. Once it snows, the cauldron will fill up with powdered snow. Once the cauldron is full, players can pick up the powdered snow by using an empty bucket.

Once the player has the powdered snow in their bucket, they are able to place a powdered snow block. A placed powdered snow block can be picked up again with another empty bucket, allowing players to place powdered snow wherever they see fit.

1.18 - Caves & Cliffs Part II

In 1.18, Minecraft will see the addition of large mountain formations that come with a couple of new sub-biomes, such as 'mountain groves' and 'snowy slopes'. Powder snow will naturally generate in these two sub-biomes.

Mountain grove will generate from about Y-level 110 to 140 on a mountain, and usually has a forest of spruce trees on the lower slopes. Rabbits and powdered snow spawn in this biome.

Snowy slopes will generate from about Y-level 140 to 170 on a mountain, and is covered in snow, powdered snow and occasionally some ice. Goats will only spawn in this biome.

