Where are Minecraft screenshots saved?

Minecraft players are very proud of their creations in the game. Whether it be a house, castle or mansion, or a village that the player has made, players want to show their creations to the world.

On every device that runs Minecraft, players have the ability to take screenshots. However, finding these screenshots later can be frustrating unless they know where to look.

This article will look at where these screenshots are stored on a player's device.

How to view Minecraft screenshots

1) Android

To take a screenshot in Minecraft using an Android phone or tablet, press the “Power” button and the “lower volume” button at the same time. The photo is then saved in the “Photo Gallery” on the phone in the “Photos” section.

2) iPhone

Some versions of Minecraft are available for the iPhone. To take screenshots of the world, take a normal screenshot. This will save the photo to the “Photo Gallery” on the phone for easy access.

3) Mac

On Macs, pressing “shift,” “Cmd” and “3” at the same time will take a full screenshot, which is saved to the desktop.

4) Nintendo Switch

Press the button on the left joy-con with the camera icon on it. This will save the photo in the “Album” on the Home menu, where it can be accessed by players.

5) PC/Java

The PC/Java gaming system has one of the more complicated ways of taking a screenshot, but they are able to be taken in-game by either pressing the default “F2” key or the “Fn” and “F2” keys at the same time. These keys can be changed at any time by going to the “Options” menu, clicking “Controls” and going to “Miscellaneous.”

Screenshots are automatically saved in the screenshot folder within the .minecraftdirectory. They are saved as .pngs with the naming format based on the current date and time. They will be saved in the format of “YYYY-MM-DD_HH.MM.SS.png.”

For example, if the screenshot is taken Dec. 25, 2020, at 2:34 p.m, it will be saved as “2020-12-25_02.34.01.png.”

If multiple screenshots are saved within a few seconds, there will be corresponding timestamps added to the end of the file name.

6) PS4

For Minecraft on the PS4, players can hold down the “SHARE” button on the controller. Not only will this take a screenshot, but tapping the “SHARE” button also opens a menu with the option to take a screenshot, record videos and the option to share captures.

The photos and videos are saved in the “Photo Gallery,” which is accessed from the Home menu.

7) Windows 10

Players who have Windows 10 can take screenshots one of two ways. The first is by opening the Windows game bar. Players can do this by simultaneously holding the “Windows” button and “G". Selecting the “Camera” icon in the game bar will take a screenshot, saving it on the desktop.

Another way is by holding the “Windows” button, “Alt” and “Prtscrn” at the same time to take an automatic screenshot, which also saves on the desktop.

8) Xbox One

To take a screenshot on the Xbox One, double tap the “Xbox” button on the controller, then press either “Y” to take a screenshot or press “X” to record a video clip. To find the screenshots, visit Xbox.com and log into the Live Account. The screenshots can be found in the “Captures” section of the profile page.

9) Xbox 360 and PS3

While Minecraft can be played on the Xbox 360 and PS3, they have no built-in feature to take a screen shot, but allowing for video capture aids in that. While it is an outside source, it still works.

A camera with a USB port can be connected to the Xbox 360 or the PS3, which can then be used to take screenshots by following directions given with the camera. Photos are typically saved in the photo gallery, either on the camera or on the device's home page.

Screenshots are a great way for Minecraft players to show off the world they have created. They also offer players a different way of connecting with each other through forums and boards.

