Where do ore veins generate in Minecraft 1.18 update?

Beautiful cave systems and massive mountains are two of the main attractions in Minecraft 1.18 update. Players can find caves generating down to Y -59, while mountains may generate up to a staggering height of Y 256.

Because of all the terrain changes in Minecraft 1.18 update, Mojang had to revamp the ore distribution in Minecraft. Players love the new distribution since ores are now a lot more abundant and easier to find.

While exploring caves or grinding through a mining session, players may discover a new type of ore generation, called veins. This article shares information on newly added ore veins in Minecraft 1,18 update, and how players can find them.

Ore veins in Minecraft 1.18 update

This time, developers wanted to add new strategies for mining ores. To achieve this goal, they spread out the ore distribution throughout the Overworld and added some new features, like ore veins.

Ore veins are a rare terrain structure added to the Minecraft 1.18 update. Ore veins are long, thin, elongated streaks of ore blocks and raw ores. Right now, players can only find two types of ore veins: iron and copper.

In Minecraft 1.18 update, iron veins generate below Y 0, and copper veins generate between Y 0 and 56. Players can mine at these heights to find ore veins. Players can identify an ore vein by seeing if there's a cluster of iron/copper ores.

Ore veins also feature raw ore blocks in Minecraft 1.18 update. In fact, it is the only place where raw ores can generate naturally. If players notice some raw ore blocks while exploring caves, then they have discovered an ore vein. Copper ore veins also have granite blocks surrounding them.

One ore vein can contain hundreds of ores and many blocks of raw ores. In some cases, players can get over 1000 ores just by mining out an ore vein. Finding an ore vein will satisfy almost every player's iron or copper need for a long time. The size and length of these veins can be compared to noodle caves since they generate in a similar pattern.

