Where do ore veins generate in Minecraft 1.19 update?

The Minecraft 1.19 update brought many changes to the blocky world of Mojang’s masterpiece. From adding new mobs like frogs, tadpoles, the allay, and the warden, to expanding the underground caves systems into the Deep Dark and Ancient Cities, the update brings the game’s realism and connection to nature up a notch.

Ores are an essential part of Minecraft as they help players progress within the different stages of the game. Each ore brings its own abilities and uses, including making gear pieces like armor, tools, and weapons, or usage in the enchanting mechanic of the game (lapis lazuli) and making powdered circuits (redstone).

While many ores are found in small clusters, others have the potential to generate in massive chain-like formations known as ore veins. This article will discuss where players can find ore veins in The Wild Update.

Minecraft 1.19: A guide on how to locate ore veins

To understand ore veins, players must journey back to the recent history of Minecraft updates. The Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update brought many features to the game, mostly in the form of changes to terrain and world generation.

The game’s cave systems were completely revamped, with 64 more blocks of depth, new types of caves called noise caves, new ore heights and depths, aquifers, deepslate sections, and new biomes like dripstone and lush caves.

One of the best features for miners and explorers also made its way to the game with the update, which was a polished version of ore veins. Ore veins can be described as a gigantic group of similar ore blocks connected together like a vein or chain. If mined, they can provide hundreds and even thousands of ores. The Minecraft wiki states that figures as high as 2000 can be considered for ore drops when veins are mined.

Ore veins were first teased and added during the beta and snapshot phase of Minecraft 1.17. However, with 1.18, they received a slight tweak towards their spawning and size, making them easier to locate (while still being rare or uncommon at best) and more profitable to mine. Also, each ore vein tends to have a specific type of block that constructs the skeletal framework of the vein. Examples can be found below.

There are two types of ore veins that can be found in the game as of now. The first is a copper ore vein. These generate above Y level 0, containing an insane amount of copper ore. The granite block can be found as a large component of a copper ore vein, which is obvious due to its color, which is quite similar to the copper color.

The second type of ore vein is the iron ore vein. These veins can be found below Y level 0, making players work harder to obtain hundreds of iron ore blocks. In the case of iron veins, players can notice the formation of tuff blocks as the main blocks associated with their generation. Blocks of raw iron can also be found in these ore veins.

